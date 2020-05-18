UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The company informs about the start of the mandatory buyout of shares of its subsidiaries AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (hereinafter - ESO) and AB Ignitis Gamyba (hereinafter - GEN) on 18 May 2020.

All remaining shareholders of ESO and GEN must sell their shares to Ignitis Grupė within 90 calendar days from the public announcement of ESO and GEN about the mandatory buyout. The last day when the shares can be sold under the mandatory buyout is 17 August.

At the time of the mandatory buyout of shares, the Company offers the prices agreed with the Bank of Lithuania for the shares, which are the same as those paid during the non-competitive tender offers. At the time of the mandatory buyout, EUR 0.880 will be paid for one ESO share, and EUR 0.640 will be paid for one GEN share.

The buyout of ESO and GEN shares will be conducted on the Nasdaq Vilnius tender offer market in accordance with the rules of the Nasdaq Vilnius regulated market. Shareholders may give orders for their securities account manager, and those who do not have a securities account management agreement should apply to a securities account manager of their chose for such an agreement and submit an order to sell shares during the mandatory buyout. Orders can be submitted during the entire mandatory buyout. Transactions for the sold shares will be concluded during the last day of the mandatory buyout (August 17, 2020). Completed transactions will be settled on the second day following the conclusion of the transaction.

In the case the shareholders do not sell their shares of ESO and GEN by the end of the mandatory buyout, i.e. 17 August 2020, Ignitis Grupė, after having made payments to the deposit account of shareholders who did not sell shares, will acquire the right to apply to the court, requesting that the account managers of the shares make records on the transfer of ownership of shares to Ignitis Grupė.

Relevant information on share buy-out is published at https://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/delisting

