SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence platform for modern enterprises, today announced its partnership with Blue Turtle Technologies, South Africa’s leading enterprise technology management company. Blue Turtle joins a select group of the world’s best resellers, systems integrators, Managed Service Providers and technology integrators in the LogicMonitor Partner Network .



“We are delighted to welcome Blue Turtle onboard as a LogicMonitor reseller for the Sub-Saharan Africa region. Our decision to partner with Blue Turtle was driven by their world-class expertise in IT infrastructure and business service management,” said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances at LogicMonitor. “Our partners are absolutely essential to LogicMonitor’s global expansion, and the combination of their local expertise and coverage alongside our market-leading cloud-based hybrid infrastructure monitoring intelligence platform will ensure Blue Turtle’s continued success and growth.”

Blue Turtle offers enterprise IT infrastructure and business service management solutions by leveraging best-in-class software products from leading international providers. This partnership reflects LogicMonitor’s commitment to delivering the best platform to complement Blue Turtle’s portfolio of services, addressing the booming $47 billion market for IT infrastructure products for the cloud.

“LogicMonitor’s platform is the perfect tool for managing hybrid IT environments,” says Andrew Parsons, Solution Specialist at Blue Turtle. “Its fully automated and full-stack solutions monitor every aspect of your infrastructure through a single platform, using simplified deployment and operation. With advanced correlation, behaviour-based monitoring and forecasting, the platform is not only a monitoring tool, but an optimisation one, too.”

To capitalize on significant recurring revenue, LogicMonitor partners can build, integrate, resell and implement its cloud-based platform to effectively monitor hybrid IT environments with end-to-end visibility of applications and services. LogicMonitor’s program delivers sales and marketing collaboration, training and certification programs, dedicated partner managers, competitive portfolio differentiation, accelerated onboarding and automated deal registration.

For more information about the LogicMonitor Partner Network or becoming a LogicMonitor partner, please visit www.logicmonitor.com/partners .

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor® , we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

LogicMonitor Contact:

Anna Lindsey

LogicMonitor

Tel: (805) 323-3901

Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com

About Blue Turtle Technologies

Blue Turtle Technologies provides solutions for optimising, enhancing and leveraging existing IT investment, and supporting the cost-effective delivery of new technology initiatives. With experience from mainframe to desktop, Blue Turtle delivers solutions for the effective management of IT infrastructures employing innovative software products, backed by ‘best-practice' implementation services. Blue Turtle's strategy leverages ‘best-in-class' software products brought together from leading international and South African software providers to deliver compelling and cost-effective technology management solutions to customers. For more information, visit www.blueturtle.co.za or info@blueturtle.co.za.

Blue Turtle Contact:

Samantha Griffiths

(+27) 11 206 5600

samanthag@blueturtle.co.za