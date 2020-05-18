







Company announcement no. 7 2020























18 May 2020

Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Head of Banking DK and member of the Executive Leadership Team, is leaving Danske Bank to take up a new position outside of the bank.

“I want to thank Jacob for his great efforts in several positions at Danske Bank. He has played an important role, most recently as Head of Banking DK, where he has contributed to developing a strong and well-run organisation committed to the continued execution of our plan to become a better bank for all our stakeholders. I also want to congratulate Jacob on his new job and wish him every success in his new endeavour,” says Chris Vogelzang, Chief Executive Officer.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen has been employed with Danske Bank since 2012 and a member of the Executive Leadership Team since 2016.

“Danske Bank is a great organisation and I was looking forward to contributing to its continued success. But sometimes opportunities come along that are difficult to pass up. I want to thank all my talented and dedicated colleagues at Danske Bank. I am certain they will continue to develop the bank to the benefit of the customers,” says Jacob Aarup-Andersen.

Effective today, Glenn Söderholm, Head of Banking Nordic and Member of the Executive Leadership Team, will also take responsibility for the banking activities in Denmark on an interim basis.

