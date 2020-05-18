Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations



On 14 May 2020, NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") granted a total of 5 948 own shares free of charge outside the stock exchange to former members of the Bekaert Group Executive under the Bekaert Share Matching Plan. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 862 309 to 3 856 361.





