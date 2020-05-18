Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 18 May 2020

No. 10/2020

ISS A/S (ISS CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced that Jeff Gravenhorst is to retire and will step down as CEO after 10 years in the role. He will be succeeded by Jacob Aarup-Andersen, who will start on 1 September 2020. Jeff will remain in post until Jacob joins the business and will help ensure a smooth transition to the new leadership.

Jacob, 42, was appointed following a succession process which included an internal talent review and a global search. The Board felt Jacob’s knowledge, skills and experience would complement the existing leadership team. Jacob has been a member of the Executive Leadership team of Danske Bank A/S since 2016 and is currently Head of the Danish banking division having previously been Chief Financial Officer. Danske Bank is one of the largest banks in Scandinavia. He started his career with Goldman Sachs in London in 2002 and worked in a number of organisations before joining the Danske Bank Group in 2012.

Lord Allen of Kensington, Chairman of the Board of Directors, ISS A/S, said:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jeff Gravenhorst who joined ISS in 2002, becoming CEO in 2010. During that time, he has led the company through a major transformation, under both private and public ownership, shifting ISS’s focus towards key accounts. Jeff has always put people first and today, ISS is a clear leader in its industry, providing essential services across the globe to customers whose needs are varied and who require flexibility. ISS’s response and unrivalled service excellence through the current Covid-19 crisis are testimony to the strength of the organisation that Jeff has helped build.

“As ISS enters a new phase in its transformation and as we seek to leverage the progress of recent years, this is the right time for new leadership to take us to the next level. Jacob Aarup-Andersen has an outstanding track record of implementing change and executing strategy within large, complex organisations. His reputation as a leader is first-rate with excellent personal skills and strong followership. Jacob’s financial acumen and dynamism will also serve ISS well and ensure we are able to deliver value for all our stakeholders, consistently and sustainably.”

Jacob Aarup-Andersen said:

“ISS is an iconic global business with people at its core and a proud heritage of inclusion and opportunity. I look forward to leading some 470,000 dedicated colleagues who are passionate about creating safe and secure places and ensuring the protection and wellbeing of our customers’ staff, patients or passengers. The world has seen extraordinary change in recent months, and we must prepare to meet new workplace needs. ISS entered the Covid-19 crisis with strong organic growth and a resilient business mix, thanks to the strategic choices led by Jeff. I am excited to help navigate through this unique situation whilst executing the current strategy. I fully expect ISS to emerge as an even stronger company, delivering significant value to all stakeholders in the coming years.

“My immediate priority as CEO will of course be to support and protect our dedicated colleagues during this difficult time. I am confident that we will adapt to this fast-moving environment and continue delivering the highest quality services for our customers and long-term value for shareholders.”





Jeff Gravenhorst said:

“I have enjoyed an incredible eighteen years with ISS, and I’m delighted to hand the baton over to one of the outstanding Danish business leaders of his generation.

“ISS is a remarkable, customer-centric organisation with an extraordinary willingness to go above and beyond. It has been a privilege to lead a company with such brilliant people, and a unique culture. ISS embodies the notion of inclusion and nothing has given me more pleasure than witnessing the opportunity afforded to our colleagues and the outstanding service those colleagues deliver for our customers. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for our services is only increasing, and now is the right time for us to prepare for that future.”

