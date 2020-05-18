ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 May 2020 to 15 May 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement217,120 1,555,471,572
11 May 20201,1436,061.52256,928,320
12 May 20201,1206,087.13246,817,588
13 May 20201,0915,797.17926,324,723
14 May 20201,1745,807.24566,817,706
15 May 20201,0756,006.88706,457,404
Total 11-15 May 20205,603 33,345,741
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,882 17,151,966
Accumulated in third phase of the program57,360 332,513,961
Accumulated under the program222,723 1,588,817,313
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement868,051 6,619,855,540
11 May 20204,5806,497.811029,759,974
12 May 20204,4676,545.600629,239,198
13 May 20204,4216,214.026727,472,212
14 May 20204,5216,200.157828,030,913
15 May 20204,3876,398.269228,069,207
Total 11-15 May 202022,376 142,571,505
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,731 55,630,681
Accumulated in third phase of the program228,876 1,419,891,448
Accumulated under the program890,427 6,762,427,044
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 222,723 A shares and 937,456 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.57% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18 May 2020

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

