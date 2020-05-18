ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 May 2020 to 15 May 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 217,120 1,555,471,572 11 May 2020 1,143 6,061.5225 6,928,320 12 May 2020 1,120 6,087.1324 6,817,588 13 May 2020 1,091 5,797.1792 6,324,723 14 May 2020 1,174 5,807.2456 6,817,706 15 May 2020 1,075 6,006.8870 6,457,404 Total 11-15 May 2020 5,603 33,345,741 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,882 17,151,966 Accumulated in third phase of the program 57,360 332,513,961 Accumulated under the program 222,723 1,588,817,313 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 868,051 6,619,855,540 11 May 2020 4,580 6,497.8110 29,759,974 12 May 2020 4,467 6,545.6006 29,239,198 13 May 2020 4,421 6,214.0267 27,472,212 14 May 2020 4,521 6,200.1578 28,030,913 15 May 2020 4,387 6,398.2692 28,069,207 Total 11-15 May 2020 22,376 142,571,505 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,731 55,630,681 Accumulated in third phase of the program 228,876 1,419,891,448 Accumulated under the program 890,427 6,762,427,044

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 222,723 A shares and 937,456 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.57% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18 May 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments