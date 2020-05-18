Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Contract: Top 250 Architectural Companies and Lighting Designers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The first part of the "Lighting Contract" report provides an overview of the contract market for lighting fixtures, identifying its main segments as well as the leading lighting players operating in the business, for which short descriptions and a list of recent projects are available.



The second part of the report aims at profiling, through targeted short descriptions, around 100 top Architectural and Design Offices and over 150 Lighting Design practices, either primarily specialized in lighting services or that have not lighting as their primary focus, but that engage frequently in designing luminaires. Where relevant, projects samples and co-operational activities have been highlighted.

The segments considered in this report are: retail and luxury shops, hospitality (hotels, restaurants and bars), office, private residences, auditoriums/theatres/cinemas, marine (yachts and cruise ships), large infrastructure (airports, schools/universities, health care facilities public spaces), and art and museum spaces.

Profiles include: Company name, Headquarter, Website, Main branches, Lighting partners, Recent projects, Projects in progress, Category, Size, Short history.

Geographical areas covered: Europe, America, Asia and Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1. AIM OF THE REPORT

Contract furniture segments considered in this report

2. SCENARIO

Market evolution

World. Consumption of total lighting and LED lighting, 2011-2018 and 2019-2022 forecasts. USD billion

World. Consumption of total lighting and LED lighting, 2011-2018 and 2019-2022 forecasts. % yearly change

World. Consumption of total lighting and contract lighting, 2018 and 2019-2020 forecasts. USD billion, % yearly change

World. Contract lighting potential market broken down by segments, 2018 and 2019-2020 forecasts. USD billion, % share

Competition system analysis

World. Estimated contract lighting sales for 60 among the leading companies

Smart connected lighting for contract

World. Consumption of total lighting and connected lighting by groups of applications, 2018 data and 2019-2022 forecast. USD Million, % yearly change, % share

World. Incidence of lighting controls on the total turnover of 50 players

3. ARCHITECTURE AND LIGHTING DESIGN STUDIOS

Europe

Architectural offices (Top players, Mid-sized, Small players)

Lighting designers

America

Architectural offices (Top players, More players)

Lighting designers

Asia and Rest of the World

Architectural offices (Japan, China and Hong Kong, Other countries)

Lighting designers (Japan, China and Hong Kong, India, Russia, Asia Pacific, Middle East)

Companies Mentioned



Acuity Brands

Akari+Design

Al Moosa

Arcibella

Arup

Bamo

Bilkey Linas

David Chipperfield Architects

DL2A

DPA

Fagerhult

Flos

FPOV

Gensler

Harman Professional

HBA

HLB Lighting Design

KSLD

LightBox

Light Cibles

Light Collab

Lightswitch

L&E Lighting and Equipment

Libeskind

Lightscape

One Works

L'Observatoire International

Opple

Panasonic

Peter Silling

Speirs+Major

Sweco

Signify

Toh Design

Ulrike Brandi

Yamagiwa

