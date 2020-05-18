Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Contract: Top 250 Architectural Companies and Lighting Designers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The first part of the "Lighting Contract" report provides an overview of the contract market for lighting fixtures, identifying its main segments as well as the leading lighting players operating in the business, for which short descriptions and a list of recent projects are available.
The second part of the report aims at profiling, through targeted short descriptions, around 100 top Architectural and Design Offices and over 150 Lighting Design practices, either primarily specialized in lighting services or that have not lighting as their primary focus, but that engage frequently in designing luminaires. Where relevant, projects samples and co-operational activities have been highlighted.
The segments considered in this report are: retail and luxury shops, hospitality (hotels, restaurants and bars), office, private residences, auditoriums/theatres/cinemas, marine (yachts and cruise ships), large infrastructure (airports, schools/universities, health care facilities public spaces), and art and museum spaces.
Profiles include: Company name, Headquarter, Website, Main branches, Lighting partners, Recent projects, Projects in progress, Category, Size, Short history.
Geographical areas covered: Europe, America, Asia and Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1. AIM OF THE REPORT
2. SCENARIO
3. ARCHITECTURE AND LIGHTING DESIGN STUDIOS
