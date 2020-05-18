OTTAWA, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest United Nations (UNAMA) report in Kabul, Afghanistan, more than 10,000 civilians were killed and injured as a result of war in Afghanistan last year. These casualties are correctly recorded by the UN office, but the numbers tell us innocent people get killed as a result of U.S. and Taliban war, says Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems .



Taleam Systems provides computer services to medical clinics and hospitals in Canada. The business has plans to develop new healthcare technology to support the war victims in Afghanistan by working with already established medical clinics and hospitals in the war-torn country.

The technology consists of a moving cart with a monitor, a small pc, and a handheld keyboard. Ahmadzai says, “the hardware is already available – but it will take time to put it all together and test it.”

Earlier this year, the United States government withheld $1 billion from the Afghan government due to the ongoing disputes between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah over election winning from last year.

According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, “We have seen from past Afghan election results the amount of corruption and illegitimate results – clearly democracy is not working in Afghanistan.”

Due to the non-stop military war operations in Afghanistan, more than 10,000 people get killed and injured every year as a result of ongoing Taliban and US war. The war in Afghanistan started in 2001 and has been ongoing for the last 19 years. The Taliban controls about 75 percent of the country.

Ahmadzai says, “These deadly attacks are conducted by the Afghan forces and U.S. military, and also by the Taliban because they are the only players active in the war.”

Meanwhile, Canada’s government under leadership of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper tried to install peace in Afghanistan, but Harper government was not able to fully bring the different ethnic groups to the table. The Canadian government quit the Afghan war mission in 2014.

Ahmadzai has met with two Afghan leaders to hear their perspectives about the current war situation in Afghanistan. He signals that Taleam Systems’ technology will be welcomed by Afghan leaders. He says, “When I met with the Afghan leaders, they were interested in peace not war.”

Just yesterday, Ghani and Abdullah finally announced that they would form a coalition government for the second time after pressured by the US government.

Ahmadzai adds, “Although these figures seem to be accurate, but we still do not know who causes the most serious civilian casualties in Afghanistan war.”

In recent days, Afghanistan hospital was attacked where children and mothers were killed. Zalmay Khalilzad the U.S. peace diplomat in Afghanistan said it was the work of Daesh while President Ghani’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh called it the work of Taliban.

Ahmadzai says his business Taleam Systems has plans to create healthcare systems for Afghanistan hospitals. He concludes, “We are currently working on new technology and once fully tested, we will bring it to Afghanistan in order to solve the current healthcare challenges for war victims.”

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai is an Afghan-Canadian and is the CEO of Taleam Systems which provides computer support to hospitals and clinics. To learn more about Taleam Systems, visit www.taleamsystems.com

