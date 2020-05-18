Oslo, 18 May 2020



Below please find average gross operated production in April 2020 and corresponding numbers for March 2020.

Interoil operated April 2020 March 2020 Boe/d(1) Bopd (2) Boe/d(1) Bopd (2) Colombia(3) 320 262 1,283 687 Argentina(4) 2,896 404 3,398 806

Barrels of oil equivalents per day Barrels of oil per day As of 1 March Interoil no longer operates the Toqui Toqui field Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of Interoil until local authorities approves operator’s licence.

