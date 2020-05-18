CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE18 MAY 2020 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, announces a free version of the connected service HiConnect™, while the full, subscription version is now rebranded as HiConnect Premium.

HiConnect is a web portal that lets Hiab customers with connected equipment receive insights to improve safety and utilisation as well as keeping track of service needs based on actual usage. The information is available in real time and the portal can be accessed on PCs, smartphones and tablets.

The free version of HiConnect provides access to core features, such as a live map of the fleet, upcoming maintenance dates based on actual usage, equipment operation times and used capacity.

A subscription to HiConnect Premium provides access to more extensive data details such as fleet trends and operational insights, which gives the customer better control and visibility of their operations.

“No matter the size or sector, we want to empower our customers to be more productive, reduce unnecessary downtime and improve safety. The free version of HiConnect is a great way to provide data driven insights and benefits to all our customers,” says Jan-Erik Lindfors, Vice President, New Business Solutions, Hiab.

HiConnect is available for all connected HIAB loader cranes, MULTILIFT hooklifts, MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts and WALTCO tail lifts. From the second half of 2019 Hiab started to deliver connectivity as a standard feature on the majority of new equipment. Certain equipment models can also be retrofitted for connectivity.

Owners interested in starting with HiConnect can request access on Hiab’s web pages by registering their equipment or contacting their local sales representative to find out more.





Further information:

Jan-Erik Lindfors, Vice President, New Business Solutions, Hiab, m: +358 50 382 3331, jan-erik.lindfors@hiab.com

Pekka Jaarinen, Connected Solutions Director, New Business Solutions, Hiab, m: +358 44 525 7474, pekka.jaarinen@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com





About Hiab

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 4,000 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.



Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare™ service, the award-winning HiVision™ crane operating system, or the HiConnect™ platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com



Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion, and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

