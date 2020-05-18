Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Respiratory Care Devices Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global respiratory care devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% to reach US$22.515 billion in 2025. The growing popularity of home healthcare is propelling market demand in the forecast period. This is further supported by the growing geriatric population, bolstering market demand over the next five years. The prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is driving market demand and smoking is considered to be an underlying cause of the disease.
With the growing demand for ventilators, at present, the market is projected to surge due to the growing cases of coronavirus patients on a global level. With technological advancements, companies are offering intelligent ventilation solutions for patients with acute or chronic respiratory diseases. The next-generation intelligent ventilation mode is capable of automatically controlling ventilation and oxygenation according to the targets set by the doctors and physiologic inputs from the patient. Such inventions provide an opportunity for the market to grow at a significant pace generating high revenues due to their ease and convenience in operation.
The "Global Respiratory Care Devices Market" report segments the market as follows:
By Function
By Device Type
By Indication
By End User
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Data
2.2. Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Research Highlights
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Market Opportunities
4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis, by Function
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Diagnosis
5.3. Treatment
5.4. Monitoring
6. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis, by Device Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Ventilator
6.3. Spirometer
6.4. Pulse Oximeter
6.5. Inhaler
6.6. Nebulizer
6.7. Others
7. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis, by Indication
7.1. Introduction
7.2. COPD
7.3. Asthma
7.4. Sleep Apnea
7.5. Infectious Disease
7.6. Others
8. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hospitals
8.3. Ambulatory Care Center
8.4. Home Healthcare Setting
9. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis, by Geography
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.3. South America
9.4. Europe
9.5. Middle East and Africa
9.6. Asia Pacific
10. Competitive Environment and Analysis
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
11. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ceewva
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: