TOKYO, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has introduced the newest generation of its Wave Scale RF channel cards for the V93000 platform to address the growing market demand for Wi-Fi 6E, 5G-NR transceivers, LTE-Advanced Pro and IoT communication devices operating at frequencies up to 8 GHz. The new V93000 Wave Scale RF8 card, capable of both highly parallel multi-site and in-site parallel testing, reduces the cost of test and time to market for leading-edge radio-frequency (RF) semiconductors while also creating a path for testing future 5G-NR devices.

The instrument’s high-multi-site capability is enabled by its wide range of operating frequencies up to 8 GHz with a modulation bandwidth of 200 MHz. The V93000 platform can be configured with up to six Wave Scale RF8 cards, each having 32 bi-directional RF ports, with the ability to scale up to 192 RF ports.

With an architecture optimized for high throughput, the new card features four complete RF subsystems. Each subsystem has an independent modulated source, a mixer/digitizer, scattering parameters, an optional low-phase-noise local oscillator and a test processor capable of making multiple RF measurements in the shortest time possible. The Wave Scale RF8 card achieves ultra-fast settling, with a frequency/power switching time of less than 600 microseconds and a power switching time under 80 microseconds. In addition, Wave Scale RF8 cards support both Wave Scale RF18 and Wave Scale Millimeter test systems.

“With multiple independent subsystems in a single card, our Wave Scale RF8 is designed for cost-efficient production of the latest generation Wi-Fi 6E devices while also providing a path to testing tomorrow’s 5G and Wi-Fi communication ICs,” said Jürgen Serrer, executive officer and executive vice president, V93000 Business Unit at Advantest Corporation.

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

