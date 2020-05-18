Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The European Market for Lighting Fixtures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "European Market for Lighting Fixtures" report provides a breakdown of lighting fixtures market in 30 European countries by segment (Consumer and Professional lighting fixtures market), by products and applications and by light source.
Sales data and market shares for over 100 European and International players operating in this area and country data updated to 2019. Activity trend, international trade, product trends: 2014-2019 and forecasts 2020-2023.
Highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures in Europe, Residential-Consumer lighting and Technical-Professional lighting, the following terminology is used:
A financial analysis is based on a sample of over 350 European companies active in the lighting sector, and includes profitability ratios, structure ratios, employment data and per employee ratios
The analysis of lighting fixtures distribution channels in Europe covers: direct sales and contract, specialist lighting stores, furniture/lifestyle stores and chains, wholesalers, DIY and Hyper stores, e-commerce. A breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel is available for most of the main companies. Short profiles of key influencers for the Contract market, such as architectural offices, free-lance designers, lighting designers, are also provided.
A breakdown of lighting fixtures exports and imports for each European Country considered is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, also considering the performance of the main European companies on extra EU30 markets.
Lighting fixtures sales by product and by European country of destination are provided for the major local and International companies operating in this market. Market shares and short profiles are also included.
Key Topics Covered:
1. BASIC DATA
2. ACTIVITY TREND
3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE
4. MARKET STRUCTURE
5. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
6. SALES BY PRODUCT: MAJOR COMPANIES MARKET SHARE
7. SALES BY COUNTRY: MAJOR COMPANIES MARKET SHARE
Appendix: Directory of 350 European lighting fixtures companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fl3ono
