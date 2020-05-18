New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Node and Gateway Market by Hardware, End-use Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944771/?utm_source=GNW

Concerns regarding the security and privacy of user data act as restraints for the IoT node and gateway market.



Consumer electronics segment of consumer end-use application is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period

The consumer electronics segment mainly comprises smart consumer appliances.With the evolution of consumer appliances that can connect to the Internet and smartphones, the growth of IoT technology in the consumer electronics segment is expected to receive a boost.



Smart appliances, also known as intelligent appliances, have the ability to measure and control their energy usage and communicate it to homeowners and utility departments.These appliances can be connected to smart energy meters or home energy management systems and can help reduce electricity usage during off-peak hours.



The growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in the market of smart home appliances such as smart TVs, smart washing machines, smart refrigerators, and others.



BFSI segment of industrial end-use application is projected to be fastest-growing segment during forecast period

The growth of the BFSI segment in the IoT node and gateway market for industrial is driven by the increasing adoption of mPOS.Currently, customers use different devices for financial transactions, which allow banks to view their financial information and accordingly offer different services to them.



Moreover, in case of car loans, IoT can also be used by insurers and financial institutes to collect the data related to vehicles through sensors and accordingly provide new loan schemes.Mass adoption of online banking, contactless payments, and mobile banking apps has increased significantly.



Banks are trying to create intelligent and personalized customer cross-selling opportunities. Moreover, the demand for intelligent banking is also expected to create a demand for connectivity ICs, processors, and sensors, which are used in devices such as mPOS and smart kiosks.



Building automation subsegment of industrial end-use application to hold largest share of IoT node and gateway market in 2020

The demand for more energy-efficient solutions, enhanced security, increased venture capital funding, as well as constant efforts to improve lifestyle, have led to the development of the building automation market.Building automation, which started with wired technology, has now entered the era of wireless technologies such as ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.



The Internet of Things (IoT) emphasizes the development of an integrated building automation system.This would allow for optimal utilization of the data gathered by the components of a building automation system.



Also, the increased awareness toward energy conservation, stringent legislations and building directives, promotion of numerous smart grid technologies, and the availability of a number of open protocols are driving the growth of the building automation market.



Europe is expected to hold second-largest share of IoT node and gateway market in 2020

Growing federal involvement to improve the IoT ecosystem was the prime factor behind the growth of the IoT node and gateway industry in Europe.For instance, in March 2015, the European Commission launched the Alliance for Internet of Things Innovation (AIoTI) to support the growth and development of an innovative and industry-driven IoT ecosystem in Europe.



In May 2015, the European Commission adopted the Digital Single Market (DSM) strategy to further boost the growth of the IoT ecosystem in the region.The UK government has been aggressively supporting the development of IoT, aiming to put the country at the forefront of this industrial revolution.



To this end, it announced funds worth USD 75 million for the development of IoT.The funds would encourage innovation in the IoT market space, especially in the energy and power sectors, for efficient power utilization and energy conservation.



Such government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the IoT node and gateway market in the region.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the IoT node and gateway market. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: Directors – 50%, Managers – 20%, Vice Presidents – 25%, and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%



Major players in the IoT node and gateway market are Intel Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Dell Technologies (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Notion (US), Helium Systems Inc. (US), Samsara Networks Inc.(US), Beep Inc. (US), Estimote Inc. (US), Aaeon Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Nexcom International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), and Adlink Technology Inc. (Taiwan).



This research report categorizes the global IoT node and gateway market based on hardware, end-use application, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the IoT node and gateway market, and forecasts the market till 2026.



1. This report segments the IoT node and gateway market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes product launches and developments, and acquisition.

