NASDAQ Copenhagen Executive Board

Lersø Parkallé 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300

Telefax +45 4514 9622













18 May 2020







Company Announcement No 37/2020

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 15 May 2020. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.





Yours sincerely

The Executive Board





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments