Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each polymer type, application and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for nucleating and clarifying agents.It explains the major drivers of the global market, current trends within the industry and regional dynamics.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the nucleating and clarifying agent industry globally.



Summary

The polymer industry substantially contributes to the economic development and growth of various industries in economies around the world, including food packaging, building and construction, automotive, healthcare, electrical and electronics, and agriculture.Nucleating and clarifying agents, an important part of the polymer industry, are defined as the compounds or compositions that help improve the physical and mechanical properties of polymer materials.



The rate of crystallization and the size of crystals greatly contribute to determining the mechanical and optical properties of polymers.



Nucleating and clarifying agents speed up the crystallization process and adjust the shape and size of the crystal forms. The nucleating agents are mostly used in semi-crystalline polymer plastic materials, such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyetheretherketone (PEEK).



A majority of nucleating and clarifying agents are used to improve properties of polymers used in applications such as packaging, building and construction, automotive, consumer products and agricultural films.The market is currently dominated by packaging applications.



This is mainly due to the growing consumer demand for packaged goods across the world, especially in the economies of Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

