According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), anaphylaxis in emergency rooms ranged from 222, 300-350, and 3,000 episodes on an annual basis in Hungary, Japan, and China respectively. Furthermore, the organization estimates the prevalence rate of anaphylaxis to be 2%, 0.1%, and 0.6-1% of the population in the U.S., Korea, and Australia.[1] Evidently, anaphylaxis is caused majorly due to food allergy, and the growing rates have been offering opportunities in the food allergen and intolerance testing market, which had an impressive valuation of $467.74m in 2018. The market is poised to grow at a profitable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% from 2019 to 2025.
The Food Drugs Administration (FDA) has made food safety an imperative aspect of the food industry, which is making up for the thriving North America food intolerance testing market. Furthermore, there has been a discernible increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies since the 1990s, which is further making the food allergens testing market an important segment of the food and beverages industry in the region. North America had the highest food intolerance testing market share of 35% in 2018.
Food allergy refers to an abnormal response to food, and it is detected by allergen food allergy tests, food allergy blood testing, and skin prick testing. The key application segment of the food allergens testing market is ELISA testing or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), which is the most commonly used analytical biochemistry assay. Owing to the maximum usage of ELISA in the food intolerance testing market, the application will grow at a substantial CAGR of 13.56% over the forecast period.
The major players of the food allergens and intolerance testing market are Neogen Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Alletess Medical Laboratory, Crystal Chem Inc., ImmuneTech, ELISA Technologies, Inc., National Health Services, ALS Limited, Charm Sciences, Inc, and Yorktest Laboratories.
The base year of the study is 2018, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the food allergens testing market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis.
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The food allergens testing market research report also analyses the application of food allergens testing by clinical test that include skin based test, blood test and alternative allergy tests; and by source of food, which include wheat, egg, milk, nuts, shellfish, fish, soy, and others.
Key Questions Addressed in the Food Allergens Testing Market Report
A Few Focus Points Of This Research Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - Overview
2. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 8 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 8 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 8 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers
4.4.3. Threat of new entrants
4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players
4.4.5. Threat of substitutes
5. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market -Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
6. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - By Clinical Test (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3. Product Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Introduction
6.3.2. By Test
6.3.2.1. Skin Based Tests
6.3.2.1.1. Skin Prick Test
6.3.2.1.2. Scratch Tests
6.3.2.1.3. Others
6.3.2.2. Blood Tests
6.3.2.2.1. Rast
6.3.2.2.2. Elisa
6.3.2.2.3. Cap Rast
6.3.2.3. Others
6.3.3. Alternative Allergy Tests
6.3.3.1. IgA Blood Test
6.3.3.2. IgG Blood Test
6.3.3.3. Kinesiology
6.3.3.4. Hair Analysis
6.3.3.5. Leucocytotoxic or Cytotoxic test
6.3.3.5.1. Pulse test
6.3.3.5.2. Electro dermal (Vega) test
7. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - By Source of Food (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. Wheat
7.2. Egg
7.3. Cow's Milk
7.4. Nuts
7.5. Shellfish
7.4. Fish
7.7. Soy
7.6. Pea
7.7. Cola Nut
7.8. Yeast
7.9. Others
8. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - By Ingredient Testing Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Introduction
8.2. By Type
8.2.1. Enzyme Linked Immunoassay
8.2.2. PCR
8.2.3. Bio sensors
8.2.4. Others
9. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - By Food Product Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. By Food Product
9.1.1. Baby Food
9.1.2. Bakery & Confectionery Products
9.1.3. Dairy Products
9.1.4. Beverages
9.1.5. Convenience Foods
9.1.4. Meat Products
9.1.5. Others
10. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - North America Segment Research
10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
10.3. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing - South America Segment Research
10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.5. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing - Europe Segment Research
10.6. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
11. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - Entropy
11.1. New product launches
11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
12. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market Company Analysis
12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
12.2. Life Technologies
12.3. Neogen Corp
12.4. York Test Laboratories
12.5. Alletess Medical Laboratory
12.4. ImmuneTech
12.5. NHS Choices
12.6. Elisa Technologies
13. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market -Appendix
13.1. Abbreviations
13.2. Sources
