According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), anaphylaxis in emergency rooms ranged from 222, 300-350, and 3,000 episodes on an annual basis in Hungary, Japan, and China respectively. Furthermore, the organization estimates the prevalence rate of anaphylaxis to be 2%, 0.1%, and 0.6-1% of the population in the U.S., Korea, and Australia.[1] Evidently, anaphylaxis is caused majorly due to food allergy, and the growing rates have been offering opportunities in the food allergen and intolerance testing market, which had an impressive valuation of $467.74m in 2018. The market is poised to grow at a profitable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% from 2019 to 2025.

The Food Drugs Administration (FDA) has made food safety an imperative aspect of the food industry, which is making up for the thriving North America food intolerance testing market. Furthermore, there has been a discernible increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies since the 1990s, which is further making the food allergens testing market an important segment of the food and beverages industry in the region. North America had the highest food intolerance testing market share of 35% in 2018.

Food allergy refers to an abnormal response to food, and it is detected by allergen food allergy tests, food allergy blood testing, and skin prick testing. The key application segment of the food allergens testing market is ELISA testing or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), which is the most commonly used analytical biochemistry assay. Owing to the maximum usage of ELISA in the food intolerance testing market, the application will grow at a substantial CAGR of 13.56% over the forecast period.

The major players of the food allergens and intolerance testing market are Neogen Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Alletess Medical Laboratory, Crystal Chem Inc., ImmuneTech, ELISA Technologies, Inc., National Health Services, ALS Limited, Charm Sciences, Inc, and Yorktest Laboratories.

The base year of the study is 2018, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the food allergens testing market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis.



The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The food allergens testing market research report also analyses the application of food allergens testing by clinical test that include skin based test, blood test and alternative allergy tests; and by source of food, which include wheat, egg, milk, nuts, shellfish, fish, soy, and others.

Key Questions Addressed in the Food Allergens Testing Market Report

Is the market demand for food allergens testing growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Which type of food allergens testing presents the major growth opportunities?

Is there a possibility for change in the market structure over time?

Are additional developments needed for the existing product or services offerings or do the existing products meet the customer demands?

Do the key vendors look for partnerships to expand their businesses with respect to geography or product?

What are the short-term, long-term, and medium-term growth drivers for the market?

What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term challenges for the market?

What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term opportunities for the market

Who are the top players/companies of the market?

What are the recent innovations in the market?

How many patents have been filed by the leading players?

What are the types of patents filed by the leading players?

What is our Vision 2030 for the food allergens testing market?

A Few Focus Points Of This Research Are Given Below:

Give a deep-dive analysis of the key operational strategies with focus on the corporate structure, R&D strategies, localization strategies, production capabilities, and sales performance of various companies

Provide an overview of the product portfolio, including product planning, development, and positioning

Discuss the role of technology companies in partnerships

Explore the regional sales activities

Analyze the market size and giving the forecast for current and future global food allergens testing market during the forecast 2019-2025

Analyze the competitive factors, competitors' market shares, product capabilities, and supply chain structures



Key Topics Covered:



1. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - Overview



2. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 8 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 8 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 8 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - By Clinical Test (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. By Test

6.3.2.1. Skin Based Tests

6.3.2.1.1. Skin Prick Test

6.3.2.1.2. Scratch Tests

6.3.2.1.3. Others

6.3.2.2. Blood Tests

6.3.2.2.1. Rast

6.3.2.2.2. Elisa

6.3.2.2.3. Cap Rast

6.3.2.3. Others

6.3.3. Alternative Allergy Tests

6.3.3.1. IgA Blood Test

6.3.3.2. IgG Blood Test

6.3.3.3. Kinesiology

6.3.3.4. Hair Analysis

6.3.3.5. Leucocytotoxic or Cytotoxic test

6.3.3.5.1. Pulse test

6.3.3.5.2. Electro dermal (Vega) test



7. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - By Source of Food (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Wheat

7.2. Egg

7.3. Cow's Milk

7.4. Nuts

7.5. Shellfish

7.4. Fish

7.7. Soy

7.6. Pea

7.7. Cola Nut

7.8. Yeast

7.9. Others



8. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - By Ingredient Testing Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. By Type

8.2.1. Enzyme Linked Immunoassay

8.2.2. PCR

8.2.3. Bio sensors

8.2.4. Others



9. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - By Food Product Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. By Food Product

9.1.1. Baby Food

9.1.2. Bakery & Confectionery Products

9.1.3. Dairy Products

9.1.4. Beverages

9.1.5. Convenience Foods

9.1.4. Meat Products

9.1.5. Others



10. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.3. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing - South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.5. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing - Europe Segment Research

10.6. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



11. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market - Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. Life Technologies

12.3. Neogen Corp

12.4. York Test Laboratories

12.5. Alletess Medical Laboratory

12.4. ImmuneTech

12.5. NHS Choices

12.6. Elisa Technologies



13. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market -Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Sources



