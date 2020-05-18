Transactions during 11 - 15 May



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 11 - 15 May:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,560,997 1,305,725,343 11 May 2020 9,059 840.53 7,614,356 12 May 2020 14,342 846.04 12,133,934 13 May 2020 25,000 829.40 20,734,973 14 May 2020 30,000 811.02 24,330,501 15 May 2020 15,000 811.91 12,178,652 Total, 11 – 15 May 2020 93,401 76,992,415 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 15 May 2020* 40,661 824.32 33,517,720 Accumulated under the programme 1,695,059 1,416,235,478 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,853,213 own B shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

