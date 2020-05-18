Transactions during 11 - 15 May
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 11 - 15 May:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,560,997
|1,305,725,343
|11 May 2020
|9,059
|840.53
|7,614,356
|12 May 2020
|14,342
|846.04
|12,133,934
|13 May 2020
|25,000
|829.40
|20,734,973
|14 May 2020
|30,000
|811.02
|24,330,501
|15 May 2020
|15,000
|811.91
|12,178,652
|Total, 11 – 15 May 2020
|93,401
|76,992,415
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 15 May 2020*
|40,661
|824.32
|33,517,720
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,695,059
|1,416,235,478
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,853,213 own B shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965
