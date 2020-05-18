New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Control Systems Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894139/?utm_source=GNW



- Components: SCADA components, DCS components and MES component.

- Applications: Automotive, utility, electronics and semiconductors, waste and wastewater management, pharmaceuticals, textiles, oil and gas, chemicals, packaging and others.



In addition to an industry and competitive analysis of the ICS market, this report provides a patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players active in the global market.



Report Includes:

- 84 tables

- An overview of global market for industrial control system (ICS)

- Analyses of market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast period through 2025

- Information on distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES) and description of their components

- Coverage of events like mergers and acquisitions, competition trends, market share analysis and a relevant patent analysis

- Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market, including Emerson Electric Corp., Fuji Electric Corp., Hitachi, Honeywell International Inc., and Rockwell Automation Inc.



Summary

An industrial control system (ICS) is an interconnected system of computers, hardware and software with the network connections to support the critical infrastructure of the industry.The industrial control system consists of numerous pieces of automation equipment, machines and components.



These systems are manufactured to monitor, perform, control and automate the industrial tasks and process with high precision and reliability.The control system is responsible for managing the input and required output.



It was developed and is being rapidly modernized to eliminate the flaws and enhance the effectiveness of the system. There are two types of industrial controls, open-loop and closed-loop

systems. The best example for open loop is switching on and off a motor that operates the pump used to fill the water in a tank.



Industrial control systems are increasingly being adopted by many governments to automate industrial processes.The automation of an industrial system may directly affect profitability.



For Instance, a government-initiated smart grid’s performance is dependent on the effectiveness of the industrial control system.These control systems can help in electricity generation and transmission.



The ICS market is projected to witness high demand from multiple end-use industries such as automotive, utility, electronics and semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and chemicals, due to the capability of ICS to control automated processes. The need for automation in many industries is increasing, as it helps produce quality products at a low cost.



The ICS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.The global market for industrial control systems is largely driven by increasing demand from multiple end users, such as the automotive, electronics, semiconductor and utility industries.



Moreover, a rapid rise in the demand for IoT-based intelligent solutions and automation processes in numerous industries such as manufacturing, utilities, semiconductor and electronics is also expected to be responsible for growth of ICS.



Additionally, the surging need for mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the needs of the increasing populations is also expected to fuel market demand for ICS across the globe.These control systems help produce low-cost, high-quality products in a relatively short span of time.



Apart from this, the growing demand for cloud-based services and developments in smart grid solutions to safeguard vital infrastructures from cyber-attacks both offer lucrative opportunities for market growth worldwide.Many companies are working on improving the solutions that offer real-time visibility to control suspicious behavior and act against possible cyber-attacks on vital industrial infrastructure.



Thus, the ICS market is projected to grow rapidly in the forecast period.



Of the four regions evaluated in this report—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America— North America and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to hold dominant positions in the global market, due to rapid technological advancements in these regions, the presence of well-established players and growing user demand for ICS. Demand for ICS in highly developed semiconductor, electronics and pharmaceutical companies is fueling the demand for ICS in these regions.



Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2019 at REDACTED, which is expected to grow to REDACTED in 2025.It is also projected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.



Latin America is a quick adopter of technological advancements in manufacturing sector, and the region is also expected to experience a decent growth rate of REDACTED from 2019 to 2025.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894139/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001