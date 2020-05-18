Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an understanding and access to the cancer diagnostics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. It provides details of the latest Cancer Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.

Trends in Cancer Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Cancer Diagnostics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Cancer Diagnostics deals

Access to Cancer Diagnostics contract documents

Leading Cancer Diagnostics deals by value since 2014

Most active Cancer Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Cancer Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Cancer Diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Cancer Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Cancer Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Cancer Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 800 online deal records of actual Cancer Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Cancer Diagnostics dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Cancer Diagnostics dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Cancer Diagnostics deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Cancer Diagnostics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Cancer Diagnostics deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Cancer Diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Cancer Diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The Chapter is organized by specific Cancer Diagnostics technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Cancer Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Cancer Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cancer Diagnostics technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



3D Signatures

3PrimeDx

14M Genomics

20/20 GeneSystems

1717 Life Science Ventures

AB Analitica

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abcodia

Abramson Cancer Center

AccuGenomics

Accuray

Accu Reference Medical Laboratory

AceCGT Life Science

Acoustic MedSystems

ACT Genomics

Adaptiiv

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ADC Therapeutics

Admera Health

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Advanced Cooling Therapy

Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients

Aelan Cell Technologies

Aetna

Agena Bioscience

Agendia

Agilent Technologies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

AG Mednet

Albert Einstein Healthcare Network

Alibaba Health

Alliance Global FZ

Alliance Global Group

Almac Diagnostics

Almac Group

Alpha Imaging

Alteris

Amarantus BioSciences

Ambry Genetics

America's Choice Provider Network

American Health Imaging

American Lung Association

Amgen

Amoy Diagnostics

AmoyDx Diagnostics

Amplitech

Analogic

Angle

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics

Anixa Biosciences

Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anthem Bluecross

Apogenix

Appistry

Arbor Vita

ArcherDX

Arc Medical Design

Areva Med

Arno Therapeutics

AroCell

Arquer Diagnostics

Array Biopharma

Arrow Diagnostics

ASPiRA Labs

Aspira Scientific

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Asuragen

Austrian Institute of Technology

Avant Diagnostics

Avantis Medical Systems

AVEO Oncology

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota

Axela

Axella Research

Aytu BioScience

Bayer

Bayer Healthcare

Baylor Genetics

Beckman Coulter

BeiGene

Bertech Diagnostics

Bertin Pharma

Beyondspring Pharmaceuticals

bioAffinity Technologies

Biocartis

Biocept

BioChain

Biodesix

BioGemex

Biognosys

Biohealth Innovation

BioLizard

Biological Dynamics

BioMark Diagnostics

BioMarker Strategies

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

bioMerieux

BioNano Genomics

BioNova Cientifica

Biopsy Sciences

Biotech-IgG

BioTheranostics

BioVendor

Biovica

Bioyong

BL&H

Black Swan Research Initiative

Bliss Biopharmaceutical

BloodCenter Of Wisconsin

Bluebee

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Blue Earth Diagnostics

Blueprint Medicines

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation

Boreal Genomics

BostonGene

Bostwick Laboratories

Bpifrance

Bracco Imaging

Breath Diagnostics

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Pakistan

Broad Institute

Bruker

Buck Institute for Age Research

Burning Rock

Butantan Institute

C4 Imaging

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Cambridge Epigenetix

CANbridge Life Sciences

Cancer Genetics

Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas

Cancer Research Institute

Cancer Research UK

Cancer Targeted Technology

Capital X-ray

Caprion Proteomics

Cardinal Health

Care GB Plus

Carestream Health

Caris Life Sciences

CarThera

Case Western Reserve University

Catholic University Leuven

CBD Vida

CBLPath

CDx Diagnostics

Celgene

Cellgen Diagnostics

CellSight Technologies

Cell Signaling Technology

Celsee

Celsion

Celsius Therapeutics

Celtic Biotech

Center for Connected Health

Centogene

Centre for Imaging Technology Commercialization

Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization

Centre Leon Berard

Cerba HealthCare

