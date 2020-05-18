Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oxygen Therapy Market (By Product, Application & End-users): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oxygen therapy market is anticipated to reach US$18.9 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 11.91% during the period spanning 2020-2024.

The market growth was supported by various factors like increasing prevalence of COPD, rising population asthma patients, increasing urbanization and rising chronic respiratory diseases. The market faced certain challenges such as lack of training and stringent regulatory policies. The oxygen therapy market is expected to experience various trends like the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing demand for portable oxygen concentrators.

The global oxygen therapy market by product can be segmented into the following: oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by oxygen source equipment. The global oxygen therapy market by application can be segmented into the following: COPD, asthma, obstructive sleep apnea and respiratory distress syndrome. The highest share of the market was held by COPD in 2019, followed by asthma. The market by end-users can be segmented as follows: hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and rehab. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by hospitals, followed by clinics and home healthcare.

The global oxygen therapy market by region can be segmented into the following five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the largest share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global oxygen therapy market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and MEA along with US) have been analyzed.

Market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Invacare Corporation, General Electric, Philips, Getinge, Teleflex and BD) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Medical Uses of Oxygen

1.3 Storage/Source of Oxygen Therapy

1.4 Delivery of Oxygen Therapy

1.5 Side Effects of Oxygen Therapy

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Global Economy

2.2 Prevalence of COVID-19

2.3 Impact on Gross Domestic Product

2.4 Impact on Healthcare Funding

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

3.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Oxygen Therapy Market by Product

3.3.1 Global Oxygen Source Equipment Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Oxygen Source Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Oxygen Delivery Devices Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Oxygen Delivery Devices Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Oxygen Therapy Market by Application

3.4.1 Global COPD Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

3.4.2 Global COPD Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Asthma Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Asthma Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Obstructive Sleep Apnea Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Obstructive Sleep Apnea Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global Respiratory Distress Syndrome Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Respiratory Distress Syndrome Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Oxygen Therapy Market by End-Users

3.5.1 Global Hospital Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Hospital Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Clinic Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Clinic Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 Global Home Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

3.5.6 Global Home Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.5.7 Global Rehab Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

3.5.8 Global Rehab Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Oxygen Therapy Market by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 North America Oxygen Therapy Market by Application

4.1.4 The US Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

4.1.5 The US Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

4.1.6 The US Oxygen Therapy Market by Product

4.1.7 The US Oxygen Therapy Market Value Forecast by Product

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Latin America Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Oxygen Therapy Market by Value

4.5.2 Middle East & Africa Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of COPD

5.1.2 Increasing Population of Asthma Patients

5.1.3 Surging Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

5.1.4 Escalating Urbanization

5.1.5 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.6 Degrading Air Quality

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Expanding Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Demand

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lack of Training

5.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Strategies)

7.1 Invacare Corporation

7.2 Teleflex Incorporated

7.3 Getinge (Maquet Medical Systems)

7.4 General Electric

7.5 Philips

7.6 Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD) (CareFusion)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1vibt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900