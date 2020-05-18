New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CRISPR Technology: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894138/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts from 2018-2023 are given for each end user category and application with estimated value derived from the revenue of the companies’ total revenues.



This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for CRISPR technology with respect to prominent strategic initiatives. Further, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.



Report Includes:

- 45 data tables and 35 additional tables

- An overview of global CRISPR market, discussion on CRISPR interference technique and its potential application in alteration of germline in animal, human and other organisms

- Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global CRISPR market and evaluation of its current market size, and market forecast

- Comparative study on CRISPR with TALE and ZFN nuclease as a gene editing tool and discussion on its higher adaptability over other nucleases

- Information on congenital anomalies, its prevalence, causes and its relation to mortality rate

- Knowledge about Cell Line Engineering, CRISPR Plasmid, Genetic Engineering, GRNA Database/Gene Library and Human Stem Cells

- Insights into regulatory framework and investment analysis

- Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and their detailed company profiles, including Caribou Biosciences, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Precision Biosciences, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Summary

CRISPR is a trending technology that is being widely deployed to edit genes.CRISPR is a simple way of identifying a specific bit of DNA inside a cell and altering it.



CRISPR has also been used to perform other activities, including turning genes on or off without changing sequence.



Although there were ways to edit genes before the introduction of the CRISPR method in 2012, earlier methods took years and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.CRISPR technology made it cheap and easy for researchers and scientists to carry out gene editing activities.



CRISPR is now used extensively for scientific research.In the foreseeable future, a large number of plants and animals present in farms, gardens and homes will have been altered using CRISPR.



CRISPR derived food is currently in use. CRISPR technology can potentially transform medicine, preventing and curing disease. In China, some use of CRISPR technology has been deemed unethical, but some think that such technology can be of great

benefit in the future.



CRISPR is used to create gene drives using fingerprinting cells, logging the functioning and directing the evolution.Cas proteins found in bacteria fight viruses; this is the key to CRISPR.



Cas9 proteins are the most commonly used. With a simple piece of RNA, Cas9 protein can be programmed to find and bind to almost any target sequence desired.



When added to a cell with a piece of guide RNA, CRISPR-Cas9 protein latches on and moves along the strand of DNA to find and bind to a specific, 20-letter-long sequence that matches with part of the guide RNA sequence.



CRISPR/Cas-based gene editing technologies will continue to expand abilities and opportunities in bioscience and drug discovery for researchers in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.Existing processes have matured with the help of advanced technology.



Applications such as large, exogenous insertions open exciting possibilities to efficiently model human disease.



Growing incidence of genetic disorders (Melnick-Needles syndrome, down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and others) is likely to propel demand for CRISPR technology in the future.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, about 10,000 human diseases were reported to be monogenic in nature.



Growing prevalence of genetic diseases stimulates demand for preventive and curative medicines, and is expected to augment the growth of the market for CRISPR technology. Growing demand and technological progression in genome editing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, genetic engineering and agriculture will positively influence industry growth in future years.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894138/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001