Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stair Lift Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stair lift market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% during 2018-2023.
This report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis and strategic analysis to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. In addition, the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations and mergers to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2018-2023.
Who are the Major Players in Stair Lift market?
The main companies in the market research report includes Stannah Stairlifts Ltd, Acorn Stairlifts, ThyssenKrupp AG, Bruno Independent Living Aids, Platinum Stair lifts Ltd, Harmar, Handicare Group AB, Otolift Staitlifts Ltd.
Key Takeaways from this Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Stair Lift Market - Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Stair Lift Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Stair Lift Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Stair Lift Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
5. Stair Lift Market - Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
6. Stair Lift Market - By Product Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3. Product Segment Analysis
7. Stair Lift Market - By Mode of Operation (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Alternating Current
7.3. Battery
8. Stair Lift Market - By Mobility (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Indoor
8.3. Outdoor
9. Stair Lift - By End-users(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis
9.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
9.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type
9.3.1. Introduction
9.3.2. Healthcare Facilities
9.3.3. Home care settings
9.3.4. Others
10. Stair Lift - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Stair Lift Market - North America Segment Research
10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
10.3. Stair Lift - South America Segment Research
10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.5. Stair Lift - Europe Segment Research
10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.7. Stair Lift - APAC Segment Research
10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
11. Stair Lift Market - Entropy
11.1. New product launches
11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
12. Stair Lift Market Company Analysis
12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
12.2. Acorn Stair lifts
12.3. ThyssenKrupp AG
12.4. Bruno Independent Living Aids
12.5. Platinum Stair lifts Ltd
12.6. Harmar
12.7. Handicare Group AB
12.8. Otolift Stair lifts Ltd
12.9. Prism Medical Ltd
13. Stair Lift Market - Appendix
14. Stair Lift Market - Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fm4s2t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: