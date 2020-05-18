New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antifungal Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02212016/?utm_source=GNW

The key objective is also to conduct and provide an analysis of the market value, growth rates, market shares and market development, and examine the market dynamics and market factors influencing the growth and development of this market.



This report also looks at the challenges and potential threats facing the industry and the factors influencing the market shares of the major market suppliers as well as smaller manufacturers in local markets. The emphasis of this report is to provide the reader with -

- A detailed analysis of the revenues and forecasts for the global antifungal drug market with a more-detailed analysis and forecast of the revenues for the global market sub-divided by major market sub-segments by geographic region and selected country.

- A detailed analysis of the global market share together with a more detailed analysis of the market share by geographic regions and selected country.



In addition, this analysis provides a -

- Detailed review of the current products, their indications and availability for all the market segments identified.

- Profile of the individual market sub-segments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market sub-segments.

- Review of the major market opportunities through the recognition of specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

- Brief description of the historical development for each of the major market segments.

- Profile of the leading suppliers of antifungal drugs together with related information about specific products.



The study will allow the reader to -

- Evaluate the effect of strategic factors such as technology-driven change and industry consolidation for the antifungal drug market.

- Investigate the current market dynamics that are driving change in the antifungal drug market.

- Assess future growth opportunities in the antifungal drug market.

- Review the main products in each sector and plan a product entry strategy in line with the strengths and weaknesses of the competition.

- Realize an individual company’s position in the market and to gain insight into the future of the market and the opportunities that exist.



The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report.



Report Includes:

- 116 data tables and 27 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for antifungal drugs within the pharmaceuticals industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Comparative study of the two primary segments of antifungal medications – over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription based – and issues facing the use of these products

- Briefing about therapeutics in early development such as new molecular and biological entities from traditional pharmaceutical sources, naturally derived synthetic chemicals, and biological sources

- Review of antifungal agents and their classification based on the mechanism of action, approved therapeutic products and relevant patents with their expiration dates

- Information pertaining to R&D efforts, breakthrough therapy innovations, clinical trials of novel drug developments, their technologies and intended clinical applications

- Market share analysis of leading suppliers of antifungal drugs with related information about specific products, and their key competitive landscape

- Descriptive company profiles of major market players, including Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Merck & Co., Inc.



Summary

The global market for antifungal drugs, as defined in the market segmentation described and divided into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, was valued at REDACTED in 2018.



The value of the global market increased to an estimated REDACTED by 2019 and by the end of the forecast period is predicted to reach REDACTED, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.



The fastest-growing antifungal drug market segment is the OTC segment, with a predicted CAGR of REDACTED, while the prescription antifungal drug market is set to see slower growth, with a predicted CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period.



The slower growth rate exhibited by the prescription antifungal drugs is due to the greater use of generic substitutes together with increased pricing constraints on branded antifungal drugs due to the expiration of patents and reimbursement rates imposed by the insurance.



The slightly higher growth rate exhibited by the OTC sector is attributed to price increases imposed by the retail sector and a progressively higher rate of self-medication for less serious fungal infections. However, the competitive environment in the OTC retail market is fierce and subject to discounting among the major retail outlets.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02212016/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001