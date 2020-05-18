Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RFID Readers Market 2020-2026 by Product Type, Frequency Band, Connector Type, Operating System, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RFID readers market is expected to reach $4,976 million by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 9.7% with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.



This report is built on analysis of historical period 2015-2019 with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2026. Highlighted with 83 tables and 80 figures, this 158-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global RFID readers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global RFID readers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Frequency Band, Connector Type, Operating System, Application, and Region.



Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Handheld RFID Readers

Fixed/Wall Mounted RFID Readers

Based on frequency band, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-high Frequency

Based on connector type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

PC Interface

Bluetooth

Ethernet

USB

Wireless

Based on operating system, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Windows

Android

Media Access Control (MAC)

Other Operating Systems

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

E-payments

Identification and Security

Asset Tracking

Materials Handling and Logistics

Military and Aerospace

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Operating System, and Application over the study years (2015-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global RFID readers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Alien Technology Corporation

Bright Alliance Technology Limited

CipherLab Co. Ltd.

Daily RFID Co. Limited

Datalogic S.p.A.

Feig Electronics GmbH

GAO RFID, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

Nedap N.V.

Technology Solutions UK Ltd. (TSL)

ThinkMagic (Trimble)

Xerox Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo6gpl

