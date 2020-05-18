Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatophytic Onychomycosis: US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sales of drugs in the US DO market were approximately $208.8M in 2018, not taking into account over-the-counter (OTC) treatments for the disease. As one of the largest onychomycosis markets in the world, the US is expected to see the market grow to $676.5M by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2018-2028. This growth will be mainly driven by the launch of several new topical therapies. However, the patents of Jublia and Kerydin, the only branded marketed products, are expected to expire over the forecast and thus face generic competition.
The DO pipeline consists entirely of topicals, accounting for the moderate growth of the market over the next ten years. The three pipeline agents are Moberg Pharma's MOB-015, Blueberry therapeutics' BB2603-om, and Hallux Inc.'s HTS-519
Key Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis: Executive Summary
2.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market to Experience Mild Growth from 2018-2028
2.2 Early and Late-Stage Pipeline Product Launches Will Result in New Players Establishing Themselves
2.3 Persistent Unmet Needs Will Be Partially Addressed Over the Forecast Period
2.4 Topicals Dominate the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Pipeline
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis (2018-2020)
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
6.1.1 Diagnosis
6.1.2 Clinical Practice
7 Competitive Assessment
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Greater Cure Rates and Long-Term Relapse Prevention
8.3 Cheaper, More Efficacious Topical Treatments with Shorter Treatment Periods
8.4 Safer Systemic Treatments
8.5 Updated Guidelines for the Treatment of Onychomycosis
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
10 Current and Future Players
10.1 Overview
10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy
10.3 Bausch Health's Portfolio Assessment
10.4 Sandoz's Portfolio Assessment
10.5 Moberg Pharma's Portfolio Assessment
10.6 Blueberry Therapeutics' Portfolio Assessment
10.7 Hallux Inc.'s Portfolio Assessment
11 Market Outlook
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
