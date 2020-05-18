Laplace, LA, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The audience craves sounds which soothe their souls, comedies which light up their laughter, broadcasts that bury their burdens, fireworks that frighten their frustrations and drama to tempt their tears. It is the mix of genre, talent and undulating waves of wonder; the recognition of people past and people present who have taken the “after works”, the weekends and the getaways to create unforgettable experiences.

“THE AIM IS TO FOSTER A FIRM FOUNDATION IN FINANCIAL LITERACY SO THAT OTHERS CAN HAVE MORE CONTROL AND FREEDOM.” – STEMLEY Wealth Power Respect provides tips and tools for the discovery and mastery of:



Money Management

Time Management The Power of Credit (Personal & Business)

Financial Literacy & Education

The Integration of Integrity

Wealth, Business & Mindset Building

Key steps to success



A NEW WAVE IN SELF-HELP BOOKS

The self-help book catapults each reader into a deeper understanding of personal and business finance and thus proves to be an excellent read for those in the startup or seasoned stages of personal and business development.



The book is available for purchase at the following websites:



Barnes & Noble® - WEALTH POWER RESPECT by Michael Stemley, Paperback



Wealth Power Respect: Stemley, Michael: 9781794832596: Amazon.com: Books



At its pre-release stage, "Wealth Power Respect" is already popular amongst celebrities and civilians alike. Billboards check, New York Times… coming right up!



Contact:



Michael Stemley | ML Production LLC

Phone: +1 985-287-7888

Email: Mike@mlproduction.net

Website:

https://www.michaelstemley.com/







