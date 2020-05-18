Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopic Instruments - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of Endoscopic Instruments currently in pipeline stage. The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key pipeline products.



This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by a team of industry experts.



Scope of the report:



Extensive coverage of the Endoscopic Instruments under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Endoscopic Instruments and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

The report enables you to:

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Endoscopic Instruments under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction



3 Products under Development

3.1 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Endoscopic Instruments - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Endoscopic Instruments Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Endoscopic Instruments - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Endoscopic Instruments Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Agile EndoSurgery Inc Company Overview

5.2 Apollo Endosurgery Inc Company Overview

5.3 Apyx Medical Corp Company Overview

5.4 AridoEndo Company Overview

5.5 ARTANN Laboratories Inc Company Overview



6 Endoscopic Instruments- Recent Developments



7 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Agile EndoSurgery Inc

Apollo Endosurgery Inc

Apyx Medical Corp

AridoEndo

ARTANN Laboratories Inc

Beacon Endoscopic Inc

BioTex Inc

Boston Scientific Corp

Creo Medical Ltd

Delft University of Technology

Dresden University of Technology

DyaMX Inc

Emily Rose ECAD

Endeau Inc

EndoClot Plus Inc

Endolutions LLC

Endoscape Inc

Endostart SRL

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc

Free University of Brussels

Gordian Surgical LLC

Imperial College London

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Johns Hopkins University

joimax GmbH

Koc Universitesi

Lenvitz Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd

Mauna Kea Technologies SAS

Medical Sewing Solutions LLC

Medi-Globe GmbH

Medigus Ltd

Microbot Medical Ltd

New York University

Norgine Pty Ltd

Okayama University

Olympus Corp

Optiscan Imaging Ltd

Pennsylvania State University

Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia

Saturix Ltd

Sheba Medical Center

Softscope Medical Technologies Inc

Suneva Medical Inc

Surgical Synergy Ltd

Synaptive Medical Inc

Tandem Technologies Ltd

Technical University of Denmark

Temple University Health System

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

TransEnterix Inc

Triple Endoscopy Inc

Tympany Medical Ltd

United States Endoscopy Group Inc

University of California Davis

University of California San Diego

University of Leeds

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Oxford

University of South Florida

University of Tubingen

University of Washington

Vanderbilt University

