Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Market Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the global outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, the analyst has revisited findings in a range of topics published over the past year to provide clients with the information they need to continue to make the best informed business decisions.
This report includes discussion and forecast revisions where appropriate in relation to COVID-19. Each topic is addressed in two slide-form pages. It is intended to serve as a supplement to comprehensive reports published prior to the pandemic.
This report is segmented into two geographic regions: US and Global.
Key Topics Covered:
US TOPICS
GLOBAL TOPICS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kv5h2n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: