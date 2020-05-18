Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Market Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the global outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, the analyst has revisited findings in a range of topics published over the past year to provide clients with the information they need to continue to make the best informed business decisions.



This report includes discussion and forecast revisions where appropriate in relation to COVID-19. Each topic is addressed in two slide-form pages. It is intended to serve as a supplement to comprehensive reports published prior to the pandemic.



This report is segmented into two geographic regions: US and Global.



Key Topics Covered:



US TOPICS

US Key Economic Indicators

Amusement Parks

Books

Cabinets

Ceilings

Construction

Converted Flexible Packaging

Countertops

Deathcare

Decorative Tile

Education

Employment Services

Foodservice Single-Use Products

Gaskets & Seals

Hair, Nail, & Skin Care Services

Hardscaping Products

Healthcare

Healthcare Insurance

Home Organization Products

HVAC Equipment

Industrial Fasteners

Insulation

Kidney Dialysis Centers

Landscaping Products

Laundry & Linen Services

Liquid Silicone Rubber

Lodging Services

Low Slope Roofing

Lubricants

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging

Medical Device Packaging

Motion Pictures & Video

Moulding & Trim

Outdoor Furniture & Grills

Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings

Private Security Services

Recreation

Restaurants & Foodservice

Retail Bags

Roofing

Safety & Security Alarms

Siding

Specialty Films

Stretch & Shrink Film

Travel Services

Warehousing & Storage Services

Windows & Doors

Wipes

Wood & Competitive Decking

GLOBAL TOPICS

Global Key Economic Indicators

Abrasives

Acoustic Insulation

Buses

Cement

Cement & Concrete Additives

Construction Aggregates

Construction Chemicals

Construction Machinery

Corrugated Boxes

Diesel Engines

Drywall & Building Plaster

E-Commerce

E-Commerce Packaging

Electric Motors

Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Equipment

Filters

Foamed Plastic Insulation

Food Processing Machinery

Forestry Equipment

Gaskets & Seals

Industrial & OEM Insulation

Industrial Valves

Machine Tools

Major Household Appliances

Material Handling Equipment

Packaging Machinery

Power Lawn & Garden Equipment

Pressure Sensitive Tape

Protective Packaging

Refractories

Silicones

Windows & Doors

