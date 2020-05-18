New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Engineering Resins, Polymer Alloys and Blends: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01161275/?utm_source=GNW

Higher-performance engineering resins covered include polysulfones, poly (phenylene-sulfide) (PPS), polyketones, and liquid crystal polymers.



The key applications and end-uses covered include the automotive market segmented by under-the-hood, external and interior products; electronic/electrical markets; medical devices and products; building and construction materials; appliances; plastic rigid food packaging; and several key smaller markets, including optical lenses and aviation products.



Report Includes:

- 86 data tables and 25 additional tables

- Detailed study and market analysis of engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Information on the all-important thermoplastic materials utilized in plant capacities, markets by application, new technologies and products, and rationales for anticipated growth

- Coverage of most recent merger and acquisition details, R&D developments, partnerships and alliances within the global engineering resins marketplace

- Assessment of the suppliers’ landscape for engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends; and market shares analysis of key competitive companies

- Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Bayer Material Science Ag, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.



Summary

Engineering resins are plastic materials that possess better mechanical and/or thermal properties than ordinary commodity plastics.These resins, which possess high strength, are generally resistant to high temperatures, wear and corrosives and are often used in wood or metal replacement applications as a means of reducing cost or weight while maintaining strength and performance.



Generally, all products manufactured with these engineering resins possess better mechanical, thermal or electronic enhancements over standard plastic resins. Because of these enhanced characteristics, they are used in important and demanding applications like the military, aerospace, medical, automotive, and appliance industries. Products made of engineering resins generally possess -

- Good mechanical characteristics.

- Excellent machinability and dimensional stability.

- Good chemical resistance.

- Good wear resistance.



The engineering resins market is one of the emerging industries in the polymers market.The demand is increasing because of its characteristics like rigidity, strength, impact and heat resistant, chemical stability and which are needed in various industrial applications such as the automotive industry, electrical/electronic industry, building construction, medical applications, appliance industry, and others.



As engineering resins are cost effective, almost all the automotive companies are using engineering resins to replace more and more metal components.Replacing metal components with thermoplastics is the major growth driver.



Using plastic instead of metals reduces the weight of a vehicle by REDACTED% to REDACTED% and engineering resins also offer significantly lower tooling costs in high volume production.



The global engineering resin and polymer alloy/blend market was estimated at REDACTED billion pounds in 2019 and it was initially projected to increase to over REDACTED billion pounds in 2020. But due to the ongoing problems of industrial closure, etc., caused by COVID-19 crisis, a reduction of about REDACTED% is now anticipated in the previous projections made for 2020, that is, down to REDACTED billion pounds. This is anticipated to increase to nearly REDACTED billion pounds by 2021, and then to nearly REDACTED billion pounds in 2026, which is an expected CAGR of REDACTED% over the five-year period from 2021 to 2026.



Projected growth rates for various engineering resins are typically in the REDACTED% to REDACTED% range for the five-year period of 2021 to 2026.The market is led by polycarbonates, followed by polyamides; these tworesins accounted for nearly REDACTED% of the total market for all types of engineering resins in 2019.



Their market share is expected to increase to REDACTED% by 2026.

