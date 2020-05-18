Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Child Day Care Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global childcare market provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global child day care services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global child day care services market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global child day care services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global child day care services market.



The global child day care services market is expected to grow from $294.8 billion in 2019 to $309.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $404.3 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider child day care services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The child day care services market section of the report gives context. It compares the child day care services market with other segments of the social assistance market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, child day care services indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned



Bright Horizons Family Solutions

G8 Education

Learning Care Group

Goodstart Early Learning

Primrose Schools

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Child Day Care Services Market Characteristics



4. Child Day Care Services Market Product Analysis



5. Child Day Care Services Market Supply Chain



6. Child Day Care Services Market Customer Information



7. Child Day Care Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Child Day Care Services Market Size And Growth



9. Child Day Care Services Market Regional Analysis



10. Child Day Care Services Market Segmentation



11. Child Day Care Services Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Child Day Care Services Market



13. Western Europe Child Day Care Services Market



14. Eastern Europe Child Day Care Services Market



15. North America Child Day Care Services Market



16. South America Child Day Care Services Market



17. Middle East Child Day Care Services Market



18. Africa Child Day Care Services Market



19. Child Day Care Services Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Child Day Care Services Market



21. Market Background: Social Assistance Market



22. Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y5h58

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900