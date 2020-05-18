Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Child Day Care Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global childcare market provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global child day care services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global child day care services market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global child day care services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global child day care services market.
The global child day care services market is expected to grow from $294.8 billion in 2019 to $309.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $404.3 billion in 2023.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider child day care services market, and compares it with other markets.
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Child Day Care Services Market Characteristics
4. Child Day Care Services Market Product Analysis
5. Child Day Care Services Market Supply Chain
6. Child Day Care Services Market Customer Information
7. Child Day Care Services Market Trends And Strategies
8. Child Day Care Services Market Size And Growth
9. Child Day Care Services Market Regional Analysis
10. Child Day Care Services Market Segmentation
11. Child Day Care Services Market Metrics
12. Asia-Pacific Child Day Care Services Market
13. Western Europe Child Day Care Services Market
14. Eastern Europe Child Day Care Services Market
15. North America Child Day Care Services Market
16. South America Child Day Care Services Market
17. Middle East Child Day Care Services Market
18. Africa Child Day Care Services Market
19. Child Day Care Services Market Competitive Landscape
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Child Day Care Services Market
21. Market Background: Social Assistance Market
22. Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y5h58
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: