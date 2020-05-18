Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Analytics Market by Components, Verticals and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors driving the growth of COVID-19 impact on the analytics industry include increasing demand for digital transformation, increased investments in analytics, growing demand for remote services & location data, and increasing need for real-time information to track and monitor the COVID-19 spread.



The COVID-19 impact on the analytics market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of analytics solutions, which leads to the growing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.



The analytics market by industry vertical is segmented into nine categories: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, media & entertainment, telecommunications & Information Technology (IT), transportation, energy & utilities and others (travel & hospitality and oil & gas). During the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry is under immense pressure to enhance and provide PPE, ventilators, prophylactic, and anti-viral drugs across the world. Healthcare organizations are using advanced technologies, such as analytics, AI, and machine learning to analyze the complex data around COVID-19 to monitor and reduce the impact of the virus.



In terms of geographic coverage, the analytics market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. APAC and Latin America are expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising digitalization across industry verticals, due to increasing data volume that compels organizations to leverage actionable insights from big data. North America is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Growing challenges faced by various industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, retail and eCommerce, and healthcare and life science to efficiently process, manage, and store large data sets leading to the adoption of analytics solutions in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Economy-Scenario Assessment



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Assumptions

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Stakeholders



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Summary of Key Findings



4 Covid-19 Impact on Analytics Ecosystem and Extended Ecosystem

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Analytics Ecosystem and Stakeholders

4.2.1 Core Ecosystem Stakeholders

4.2.2 Extended Ecosystem Stakeholders

4.2.3 External Ecosystem Stakeholders

4.3 Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

4.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

4.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis



5 Business Implications of Covid-19 on Analytics Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Implications on Component Segment (Pessimistic, as-is, and Optimistic Scenarios)

5.2.1 Solutions Forecast (2020-2021)

5.2.1.1 Forecast 2020-2021 (Optimistic/as-is/Pessimistic)

5.2.2 Services Forecast (2020-2021)

5.2.2.1 Forecast 2020-2021 (Optimistic/as-is/Pessimistic)



6 Covid-19 Impact on Major Industry Verticals With Use Cases and How Clients Are Responding to the Current Situation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Industry Vertical

6.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Telecommunications and IT Industry Vertical

6.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Healthcare Industry Vertical

6.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Manufacturing Industry Vertical

6.6 Impact of Covid-19 on the Retail Industry Vertical

6.7 Impact of Covid-19 on the Transportation Industry Vertical

6.8 Impact of Covid-19 on the Energy and Utilities Industry Vertical

6.9 Impact of Covid-19 on the Media and Entertainment Industry Vertical

6.10 Impact of Covid-19 on the Government and Defense Industry Vertical

6.11 Impact of Covid-19 on Others



7 Impact of Covid-19 on Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.6 Latin America



8 Covid-19-Focused Profiles of Key Vendors

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Appendix



