Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G: The Greatest Show on Earth! - Volume 10: Timing is Everything" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tenth volume of this 5G benchmark study is focused on the T-Mobile's 5G NR network. In the market where the researchers tested, T-Mobile is using a 10 MHz FDD carrier for 5GNR and an additional 5 MHz FDD carrier for LTE. The testing was done in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota in March.

Highlights of the Report include the following:

Methodology.

Drive testing was done over two separate weeks in March. Testing was done concurrently with the OnePlus McLaren and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The McLaren supported new features that T-Mobile recently introduced into its network, thereby allowing them to evaluate the incremental performance benefits of the two smartphones.

Vendor Interoperability Issues Exist.

The researchers quickly discovered performance-related issues that were later attributed to interoperability issues between the chipset and the infrastructure. These issues, which stem from recently introduced software/firmware, made testing difficult, but they were able to make necessary adjustments in the analysis process. It is understood that a potential fix is in the works.

Concurrent 5G NR and LTE in 600 MHz spectrum.

The McLaren smartphone supported the simultaneous use of LTE and 5G in 600 MHz, thereby making better use of the operator's spectrum resources and allowing SRG to make a direct comparison of LTE and 5G NR spectral efficiency. Limited use of this feature in the network, due to certain underlying requirements, diluted the overall benefits of this feature.

Enhanced Mobility.

The McLaren smartphone supported enhanced mobility (e.g., handovers between 5G NRcells, or PCIs). The feature reduced the handover time by an impressive 95%, but once again certain underlying requirements diluted the overall benefits of this feature.

Comparisons and Contrasts.

With two smartphones and unlimited data usage at their disposal, the researchers were able to characterize the performance differences between the two smartphones for both mid-band LTE and 5G NR. They also looked at 5G NR and mid-band LTE spectral efficiency, as well as the incremental benefits due to 256 QAM and higher MIMO rank. Don't assume 5G NR comes out on top.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction User Plane Integrity Protection Are you PC? Being PC with FWA IAB Nodes - The Equivalent of Patting Your Head and Rubbing Your Stomach When a 5G NR UE becomes Transient Final Thoughts

Companies Mentioned



OnePlus

Samsung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzibnl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900