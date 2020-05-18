NEW YORK, NY, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) would like to update shareholders as to the status of the April 2nd announced share return.



Originally planned to be completed within 1-2 weeks pending medallion signature guarantees by all shareholders, the spread of COVID-19 and global shutdown have temporarily suspended the transaction.



Mr. Iglesias commented: “We are seeing various countries and states slowly opening back up and anticipate a 1-2 month period before the transfer agent receives the shares. These shares are restricted and therefore have no effect on the IQST float. While people and the global economy has suffered immensely due to COVID-19, we continue developing our business plan and look forward to updating shareholders on current and new exciting developments.”



As of May 1st, 2020 the outstanding share count is 53,742,571 per the transfer agent.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS, and Data.

About Etelix.com USA, LLC:

Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Enabled by its 214-license granted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Etelix provides International Long-Distance voice services for Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), and Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity for internet (4G and 5G). Etelix was founded in 2008 and has been profitable since inception.

About SwissLink Carrier AG:

SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS, and Latin America. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Swiss licensed Operator, having a domestic Interconnect with Swisscom, allowing their international Carrier Customers direct terminations via SwissLink into all Switzerland Fix & Mobile Networks. Since the takeover from Swissphone in November 2018 and the rename into SwissLink, they operate on a profitable level.

About QGlobal SMS LLC.:

QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in the US. QGlobal SMS has commercial presence in Europe, the USA, and Latin America. QGlobal SMS has robust international interconnection with Tier1 SMS Aggregators, guaranteeing its customers high quality and low termination rates, over more than 100 countries worldwide.

About itsBchain LLC.:

itsBchain LLC www.itsBchain.com is a 75% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. itsBchain is a blockchain technology developer and solution provider, with a strong focus on the telecom sector. The company is the final stage of development of a series of blockchain solutions aimed at using the blockchain ledger and smart contract solutions to enable more efficiency, quickness in execution, and fraud-prevention in the telco industry. Specifically, the company is developing a solution that will enable users and carriers to transfer mobile phone numbers with just a few clicks, allowing users and carriers the ability to transfer retail users from one mobile carrier to another instantly. Additionally, the company is finalizing a carrier-grade marketplace solution to procure payments between carriers for cross-traffic of VoIP, SMS, and data realtime as traffic is crossed between carriers. This marketplace will allow for instant payment settlement as well as the prevention of fraud between carriers.

