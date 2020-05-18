New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Global Electronic Warfare Market 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02463274/?utm_source=GNW

Demand for EW systems is anticipated to be driven by rapid technological advancements in the domain, focus on directed energy weapons and the growing need for electronic protection capabilities in militaries globally



The perception of electronic warfare is changing from a supporting technology to a core weapon technology.



Demand for EW systems is anticipated to be driven by rapid technological advancements in the domain, focus on directed energy weapons, and the growing need for electronic protection capabilities in militaries globally



The EW market is witnessing greater demand from airborne platforms leading to sustained investment in the airborne EW segment.Modern airborne warfare platforms are putting a greater emphasis on information superiority and situational awareness, and this is expected to be a major factor driving spending in this sector.



This theory is further supported by increasing investments by most major militaries in EW management systems, electronic jamming systems, and other countermeasure systems.



The US military has continued to make robust investments in the electronic warfare systems domain, a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period. The country is explicitly focusing on the development of advanced EW products and enhancing the capability of existing warfare platforms.



The global electronic warfare market is expected to value US$13 billion in 2020, and will witness an overall growth of 1.99%, to value US$15.6 billion by 2030.



The EW market is witnessing greater demand from airborne platforms leading to sustained investment in the airborne EW segment.



Modern airborne warfare platforms are putting a greater emphasis on information superiority and situational awareness, and this is expected to be a major factor driving spending in this sector.



This theory is further supported by increasing investments by most major militaries in EW management systems, electronic jamming systems, and other countermeasure systems



Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2020-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of electronic warfare segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

- Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2020-2030

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.



Reasons to Buy

- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global electronic warfare market over the next ten years

- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different electronic warfare segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

- Identify the major channels that are driving the global electronic warfare market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the internal ministries of different countries within the global electronic warfare market

- Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top electronic warfare systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02463274/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001