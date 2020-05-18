Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Biologics CMO Directory" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ten years ago, it was hard for Chinese biopharmaceutical service companies to meet the requirements of a Western client. Today, there is a proliferation of companies such as WuXi Biologics, MabPlex, JHL Biotech and more. Furthermore, recently in Asia:
Contract biomanufacturing in Asia is poised for growth. If you're keen on understanding the Asian CMO landscape, check out this latest release - a 150-page directory, Asia-Pacific Biologic CMO Directory, gives you a comprehensive analysis of the CMOs in Asia.
The report provides detailed research and analysis of the Manufacturing Capacity, Facility Design, Product Lines, Regulatory Certifications, Team-Distribution, Financial Performance, Technologies Housed, and Facility Expansion Plans of 50+ CMOs in the Asian region from countries such as China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, India, Singapore and more.
Access in-depth research and analysis of Contract Manufacturing (CMOs) providers for the Biologics industry in Asia. The 150 page report covers key biologics Contract Manufacturing companies from Asian markets such as China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India are covered, featuring extensive information: years of operation, types of bioreactors used, manufacturing capacity, types of products, financial performance, current clients, and future expansion plans.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1
Section 2: Company-Wise Data & Analysis
Section 3: Region-Wise Data & Analysis of CMO's
Companies Mentioned
