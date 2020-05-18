Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality & Mixed Reality Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The augmented reality & mixed reality market is valued at USD 2.98 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 27.44 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 44.74%, over the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The world is fully engrossed with the two technologies, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). An incredible merger of these two has come into existence, which adds icing to the cake, which is an extended reality, known as mixed reality. It is a seamless intersection between Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality and combines the best of both virtual worlds
Although the initial technology was focused on gaming and entertainment, mixed reality has found applications across a diverse range of industries, including education and training. Companies are incorporating AR and MR technologies to provide training without the need for training equipment.
The major factors driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for high-end consumer electronics market, and the introduction of low-cost devices and the increasing purchasing power in developing countries. However, the high setup costs and the unavailability of batter backups might hinder market growth. The market is also poised with several challenges to the adoption of mixed reality as the next future disruption.
Augmented reality and Virtual reality are no longer buzzwords in the technology industry. However, an amalgamation of both the technologies, which is an extended reality, known as mixed reality, is set to disrupt the future of the technological industry. Mixed reality combines the best of both the technologies and is set to create an incredible face of the future of the digital world.
