This report presents a strategic analysis of the global fish fingers market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers, challenges, etc. This is the most detailed (COVID-19 updated) and comprehensive report about the global fish fingers market, covering all global regions and 151 single countries. The report presents information on each indicator for each of the 151 countries covered, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights.



The global fish fingers market was equal to 15.34 billion USD in 2014. Until 2024, the fish fingers market in the world is forecast to reach 27.53 billion USD (in retail prices), thus increasing at a CAGR of 5.79% per annum for the period 2019-2024. This is a decrease, compared to the growth of about 6.27% per year, registered in 2014-2018.



The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 3.61 USD per capita in 2014. In the next five years, it grew at a CAGR of 3.22% per annum. In the medium term (by 2024), the indicator is forecast to speed up its growth and increase at a CAGR of 3.83% per annum.



The processed fish and seafood industry is going through a period of major shifts in consumer preferences. In fact, consumers' evolving choice has influenced processed fish and seafood production and consumption at all stages of the value chain. Now, people are increasingly health-conscious and more interested in functional foods with additional health benefits. So, demand for healthy and clean label products is increasingly growing and is one of the leading trends in the global industry. Aspects such as price and taste are no longer the main drivers of choice for consumers. Instead, consumers' behavior has been significantly influenced by the growing importance of health and wellness, sustainability and social responsibility, as well as by the desire for new experiences.



The increasing populations and rising incomes, coupled with the constantly changing diets are one of the main factors driving demand for processed fish and seafood in the last few years. Individuals all over the world are not only interested in, but also more informed about the link between health and diet. As a result, consumers tend to receive more of their calories from proteins (including processed fish and seafood) as opposed to basic carbohydrates. There is an increasing number of people who are focusing on body building and muscle strengthening, but are also interested in protein for its long list of health benefits including weight loss, satiety and healthy aging. Furthermore, global issues such as the ageing populations and rising obesity and diabetes levels has further driven consumers towards more healthier choices.



The report on the global fish fingers market covers:

Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Market segmentation (by region and each covered country; by product groups, etc.) for the last five years;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term;

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by region and each covered country) and analysis of exports and imports for the last five years;

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Forecast for market development in the medium term (volume, value and segmentation by region and each covered country);

Characteristics of the main players on the market;

Analysis of the competitive landscape;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.

Companies Mentioned



Pomona

Pescanova

Al Nabil Food Industries Company Limited

Ledo d.d.

Bertis SRL

Frigorifics Ferrer

Gedesco

Sunbulah Group

Socimbal - Sociedade Industrial de Alimentos, Lda

Brakes

Birds Eye Foods, Inc.

