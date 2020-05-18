Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic bakery products market is expected to grow from $9.5 billion in 2019 and to $9.7 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.5%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $11.61 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 6.06%.



This report focuses on the organic bakery products market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the organic bakery products market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the organic bakery products market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Organic Bakery Products Market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider organic bakery products Market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID- 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID- 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The organic bakery products Market section of the report gives context. It compares the organic bakery products Market with other segments of the organic bakery products Market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, organic bakery products market indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Organic Bakery Products Market Characteristics



3. Organic Bakery Products Market Size And Growth



4. Organic Bakery Products Market Segmentation



5. Organic Bakery Products Market Regional And Country Analysis



6. Asia-Pacific Organic Bakery Products Market



7. China Organic Bakery Products Market



8. India Organic Bakery Products Market



9. Japan Organic Bakery Products Market



10. Australia Organic Bakery Products Market



11. Indonesia Organic Bakery Products Market



12. South Korea Organic Bakery Products Market



13. Western Europe Organic Bakery Products Market



14. UK Organic Bakery Products Market



15. Germany Organic Bakery Products Market



16. France Organic Bakery Products Market



17. Eastern Europe Organic Bakery Products Market



18. Russia Organic Bakery Products Market



19. North America Organic Bakery Products Market



20. USA Organic Bakery Products Market



21. South America Organic Bakery Products Market



22. Brazil Organic Bakery Products Market



23. Middle East Organic Bakery Products Market



24. Africa Organic Bakery Products Market



25. Organic Bakery Products Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



Flower Foods, Inc.

Hain Celestial Group (Rudi's Bakery)

Manna Organics LLC

Toufayan Bakery, Inc

Mestemacher GmbH

United States Bakery

Alvarado Street Bakery

Flowers Food (US)

Natures Bakery Cooperative

New Horizon Foods, Inc.(US)

Nutri-Bake Inc. (Canada)

Soyfoods Ltd (UK)

Cress Spring Bakery (US)

Healthybake (Australia)

Honeyrose Bakery

The Essential Baking

ACE Bakery

Kellogg Co.

Mondelez International

Grupo Bimbo

Finsbury Food group Plc

Associated British Foods Plc

Baker Delight Holdings Limited

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Organic Bakery Products Market



27. Organic Bakery Products Market Trends And Strategies



28. Organic Bakery Products Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



