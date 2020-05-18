Selbyville, Delaware, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive fuel injection systems market recorded a valuation of USD 65.38 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach USD 339.4 million by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 6.11 per cent through 2026. Mounting demand for fuel efficient vehicles has been primarily driving the overall automotive fuel injection systems market size.

The study incorporates elaborative details on the individual market shares, current and predicted growth rates, technological trends, and several other factors across these segments. It also encompasses the technological trends across various regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and others.Additionally, potential challenges and threats are might hinder the market growth over the foreseeable period have also been included in the study.

An automotive fuel injection system constitutes of various components including fuel pumps, sensors, and regulators. This system helps in maintaining engine’s working as well as reducing the carbon emissions. Moreover, it offers numerous distinctive advantages to the vehicles like fuel burning efficiency, smooth running of engine, easy to start, and high fuel saving. Stringent emission control norms have produced significant gains for the global automotive fuel injection systems market.

Although the automotive fuel injection systems industry has been witnessing tremendous gains over the years, technology design complexity and fluctuating raw material prices are likely to impede the growth of the overall automotive fuel injection systems market size in the upcoming years.

Regional analysis:

Worldwide automotive fuel injection is diversified into various geographies including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Amongst these Asia Pacific is estimated to capture a considerable stake in the global automotive fuel injection systems market share, in terms of revenue. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles aligned with increasing purchasing and high economic affluence in emerging economies such as China and India.

According to the State Council (The People’s Republic of China), the state of China, on February 2016 announced upgrading its vehicle emission standards to control car exhaust pollution. Further, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Environmental Protection declared planning the implementation of National V emission standard, which amends the sulfur content in fuel to not exceed beyond 10 parts per million.

More so, all light diesel buses, light petrol vehicles, and heavy diesel vehicles, complied to the given standard from January 1st, 2018, while heavy diesel vehicles complied to it from 1st July 2017. These standards prompt various automobile manufacturers to adopt materials that can potentially reduce CO2 emission and enhance the fuel efficiency.

The worldwide automotive fuel injection systems industry is fragmented on the basis of vehicle type, components, fuel type, regions, and competitive landscape.

Automotive Fuel Injection Market Vehicle Type Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Hybrid Vehicles

Automotive Fuel Injection Market Components Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Engine Control Unit

Fuel Injectors

Fuel Pressure Regulator

Fuel Pump

Automotive Fuel Injection Market Fuel Type Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Gasoline

Diesel

Automotive Fuel Injection Market Fuel Technology Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Gasoline Port Injection

Gasoline Direct Injection

Diesel Direct Injection

Automotive Fuel Injection Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Automotive Fuel Injection Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies PLC

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Carter Fuel Systems

Edelbrock LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Keihin Corporation.

Magneti Marelli S.pA.

