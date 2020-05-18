Selbyville, Delaware, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “UPS Market by Component (Solution [Standby (Offline), Line-Interactive, Online UPS], Services [Managed, Professional]), Application (BFSI, Data Centers, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Residential), End-Use (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of UPS systems will reach $14 billion by 2026.

The UPS market growth is attributed to growing need for power back-up from the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. High demand for data center UPS solutions is being witnessed. The high demand is due to an increase in the number of power outage incidents in data centers that can lead to an increase in the overall capital cost of business enterprises, driving the demand for UPS.

Online UPS safeguards the equipment against power surges, spikes, dips, and failure in data centers. It provides an electrical firewall between the main power and the network equipment through its double conversion design. These systems control the output voltage and frequency regardless of the input voltage and frequency, maintaining the system productivity. Such benefits have resulted in their increased adoption among the telecom, healthcare, and data center operators to ensure the protection of equipment.

Healthcare applications are witnessing a high demand in the UPS market owing to increased demand for continuous & uninterrupted power to run medical equipment that save patient health and protect vital electronic data. Although healthcare facilities are equipped with large emergency power generators, these backup generators take more time to supply power throughout a facility. An event of a small disruption in power can be detrimental to patients in critical care and are undergoing surgery. The deployment of UPS systems enables facilities to protect costly & sensitive equipment from damage caused by voltage surge or power brownouts.

Some of the key UPS market players include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vertiv, Co., and Toshiba Corporation. These players are focusing on strategic collaborations, product innovations, and expansion in untapped regions to gain the market share.

Some major findings of the UPS market report include:

Increased demand from new businesses in Tier II & III cities, availability of solar UPS systems, and crucial needs from various industries are expected to drive the UPS market.

Growing adoption of IoT enabled smart devices such as smart TVs, smart voice-assistant speakers, and smartphones have created a positive outlook for UPS systems in the residential sector.

Online UPSs are estimated to witness high growth over the forecast timespan due to the availability of continuous power supply as its transfer time is practically zero.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 3. UPS Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Impact analysis of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3.1. Global outlook

3.3.2. Impact by region

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. South America

3.3.2.5. MEA

3.3.3. Industry value chain

3.3.3.1. Research and development

3.3.3.2. Manufacturing

3.3.3.3. Marketing

3.3.3.4. Supply

3.3.4. Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1. Strategy

3.3.4.2. Distribution network

3.3.4.3. Business growth

3.4. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1. Distribution channel analysis

3.4.2. Vendor matrix

3.5. Technology & innovation landscape

3.5.1. Digital power

3.5.2. Modular UPS technology

3.5.3. Lithium ion battery in UPS

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Growth drivers

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Porter's analysis

3.9.1. Supplier power

3.9.2. Buyer power

3.9.3. Threat of new entrants

3.9.4. Threat of substitutes

3.9.5. Internal rivalry

3.10. PESTEL analysis

