Company Announcement no. 22/2020
On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.
In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.
The following transactions have been executed under the program:
| Date
|Number of shares
| Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:
|67,048
|628.45
|42,136,490
|May 11, 2020
|900
|683.12
|614,804
|May 12, 2020
|900
|667.17
|600,454
|May 13, 2020
|900
|666.21
|599,587
|May 14, 2020
|900
|652.09
|586,878
|May 15, 2020
|900
|647.66
|582,896
|Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
|71,548
|630.64
|45,121,107
Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 816,863 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.
Purchases for an amount of EUR 3.9m (approx. DKK 29.3m) remain to be executed under the program.
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)
