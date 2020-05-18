Company Announcement no. 22/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 67,048 628.45 42,136,490 May 11, 2020 900 683.12 614,804 May 12, 2020 900 667.17 600,454 May 13, 2020 900 666.21 599,587 May 14, 2020 900 652.09 586,878 May 15, 2020 900 647.66 582,896 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 71,548 630.64 45,121,107

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 816,863 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 3.9m (approx. DKK 29.3m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Attachment