On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Date 

  		Number of shares Average
purchase price
(DKK per share) 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 67,048 628.45 42,136,490
May 11, 2020  900 683.12 614,804
May 12, 2020  900 667.17 600,454
May 13, 2020  900 666.21 599,587
May 14, 2020  900 652.09 586,878
May 15, 2020  900 647.66 582,896
Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 71,548 630.64 45,121,107

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 816,863 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 3.9m (approx. DKK 29.3m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

