The global online gambling market is expected to grow from $58.9 billion in 2019 and to $66.7 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 13.2%. The growth is mainly attributed to COVID 19, due to which populations are confined to home during the lockdown and have free time to participate in several free and paid leisure activities including online gambling. The market is then expected to reach $92.9 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 11.64%.
The online gambling market comprises of revenue generated by remote gaming activities by means of the internet using desktop and mobile devices. The market includes gambling establishments developing online sports betting, casino, bingo, lotteries, and poker games, among others.
Technologies such as Blockchain, IoT and VR are changing everything in every field including even how one can gamble in an online casino. Virtual Reality and VR Headsets have gained a lot of popularity in recent years and are revolutionary addition to the world of online gambling. With VR, one can actually enter into a virtual casino and play all the games without having to travel. However, fraud and cheating was majorly concerning the users in online gambling. A lot of online casinos and online gambling sites have been accused of not being transparent and hiding their internal workings and the methods for their dealings. These concerns can be addressed using blockchain technology. With blockchain technology, everyone will be able to see exactly what is going on behind the scenes. This will help in preventing fraud and greatly increasing the trust people having these online gambling sites. These technologies, therefore. have biggest impact on the online gambling market.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider online gambling market, and compares it with other markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Online Gambling Market Characteristics
3. Online Gambling Market Size And Growth
4. Online Gambling Market Segmentation
5. Online Gambling Market Regional And Country Analysis
6. Asia-Pacific Online Gambling Market
7. China Online Gambling Market
8. India Online Gambling Market
9. Japan Online Gambling Market
10. Australia Online Gambling Market
11. Indonesia Online Gambling Market
12. South Korea Online Gambling Market
13. Western Europe Online Gambling Market
14. UK Online Gambling Market
15. Germany Online Gambling Market
16. France Online Gambling Market
17. Eastern Europe Online Gambling Market
18. Russia Online Gambling Market
19. North America Online Gambling Market
20. USA Online Gambling Market
21. South America Online Gambling Market
22. Brazil Online Gambling Market
23. Middle East Online Gambling Market
24. Africa Online Gambling Market
25. Online Gambling Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Online Gambling Market
27. Online Gambling Market Trends And Strategies
28. Online Gambling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
