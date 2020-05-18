BEIJING, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB182.6 million (US$25.8 million 1 ), exceeding the high-end of the Company’s previous guidance of RMB160 million to RMB180 million.





First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs were 4.17 million, an increase of 116.8% from 1.92 million in the same period of 2019.





Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young’s platform were 3,295, an increase of 22.0% from 2,701 in the same period of 2019.





Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young’s platform were 1,862, representing a slight increase from 1,853 in the same period of 2019.

Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, “Despite the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, we delivered solid results during the quarter and are strategically adapting our business to ensure growth when normal operating conditions resume in the second half of 2020. COVID-19 has created a challenging operating environment for the industry and caused great loss globally. We previously anticipated that it would be a difficult quarter and have accelerated the deployment of resources to enhance the user experience.”

“Our strategic focus on enhancing engagement expanded our vibrant community of users and medical aesthetic professionals as average mobile MAUs increased by 116.8% to 4.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. We are using a series of creative and incentivizing promotion plans, working more closely with medical aesthetic influencers to generate valuable content. Meanwhile, in order to build a healthier and more regulated ecosystem, we have established an “Authentic Alliance” to enhance information governance on our platform. We are confident that we have the right strategies in place to navigate through this challenging business environment and are well positioned for healthy and sustainable growth once normal operating conditions return.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact consumer behaviors, efficient management of resources and investment in areas that can position us for strong growth once conditions normalize were a priority during the first quarter,” added Mr. Min Yu, Chief Financial Officer of So-Young. “We believe that our strategic investments and expenditure in the first quarter will significantly improve the stickiness of our platform, further enhance the quality of our rich content portfolio and better leverage synergies created across our community. We are well positioned to capitalize on a rebound in macroeconomic conditions and the drivers of our long-term business growth remain very strong.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB182.6 million (US$25.8 million), a decrease of 11% from RMB206.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decline was primarily due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which curtailed medical service providers’ spending and required end-customers to shelter in place which delayed the demand in the first quarter of 2020.

Information services revenues were RMB126.0 million (US$17.8 million), a decrease of 12% from RMB142.6 million in the same period of 2019. Total number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young’s platform were 1,862.



Costs of Revenues

Costs of revenues were RMB43.1 million (US$6.1 million), an increase of 18% from RMB36.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel related costs. In addition, cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) during the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB0.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB185.9 million (US$26.2 million), an increase of 41% from RMB131.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB109.1 million (US$15.4 million), an increase of 45% from RMB75.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with marketing campaigns and user acquisition initiatives. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million), compared with RMB0.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.



Income Tax Benefit

Income tax benefit was RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million), compared with a RMB7.0 million income tax expense in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in taxable income during the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss

Net loss was RMB35.9 million (US$5.1 million), compared with a net income RMB45.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses was RMB21.6 million (US$3.1 million), compared with RMB51.9 million non-GAAP net income in the same period of 2019.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.34 (US$0.05) and RMB0.34 (US$0.05), respectively, compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.28 and RMB0.25 in the same period of 2019.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits and short-term investments of RMB2,758.5 million (US$389.6 million), compared with RMB2,844.0 million as of December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the cash used in operating activities during the first quarter.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2020, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB320 million (US$45.2 million) and RMB350 million (US$49.4 million), representing a 12.3% to 22.8% increase from the same period in 2019. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19, the effects of which are difficult to analyze and predict, which are all subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income by excluding share-based compensation expenses from income from operations and net income, respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company’s operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company’s core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company’s results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

About So-Young International Inc.



So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”) is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Financial Guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as So-Young’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. So-Young may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about So-Young’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: So-Young’s strategies; So-Young’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; So-Young’s ability to retain and increase the number of users and medical service providers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online medical aesthetic service industry; changes in So-Young’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online medical aesthetic service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to So-Young’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and So-Young undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 884,676 916,382 129,418 Restricted cash 16,509 15,596 2,203 Trade receivables 26,110 33,370 4,713 Receivables from online payment platforms 13,429 8,522 1,204 Amounts due from related parties 5,815 10,081 1,424 Term deposits and short-term investments 1,942,860 1,826,565 257,960 Prepayment and other current assets 67,628 66,650 9,411 Total current assets 2,957,027 2,877,166 406,333 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 45,980 44,294 6,256 Intangible assets 726 43,520

6,146

Property and equipment, net 32,341 31,220 4,409 Deferred tax assets 35,208 37,708 5,325 Operating lease right-of-use assets 144,488 142,754 20,161 Other non-current assets 14,184 14,079 1,988 Total non-current assets 272,927 313,575

44,285 Total assets 3,229,954 3,190,741 450,618 Liabilities Current liabilities: Taxes payable 65,605 47,731 6,741 Contract liabilities 93,725 85,921 12,134 Salary and welfare payables 100,676 72,530 10,243 Amounts due to related parties 2,620 2,455 347 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 166,088 159,987 22,595 Operating lease liabilities-current 37,799 40,106 5,664 Total current liabilities 466,513 408,730 57,724 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities-non current 120,803 117,203 16,552 Deferred tax liabilities - 9,574 1,352

Total non-current liabilities 120,803 126,777 17,904 Total liabilities 587,316 535,507 75,628 Shareholders’ equity: Class A Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020; 69,371,718 and 69,691,031 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively) 221 222 31 Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020; 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020) 37 37 5 Additional paid-in capital 2,799,336 2,813,823 397,388 Statutory reserves 10,562 10,562 1,492 Accumulated deficit (259,251 ) (295,918 ) (41,792 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 91,733 126,508 17,866 Total shareholders’ equity 2,642,638 2,655,234 374,990 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 3,229,954 3,190,741 450,618







SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) / INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues Information services 142,552 264,517 126,012 17,797 Reservation services 63,501 93,657 56,542 7,985 Total revenues 206,053 358,174 182,554 25,782 Cost of revenues (36,417 ) (58,511 ) (43,099 ) (6,087 ) Gross profit 169,636 299,663 139,455 19,695 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (75,498 ) (132,152 ) (109,117 ) (15,410 ) General and administrative expenses (24,828 ) (36,039 ) (33,955 ) (4,795 ) Research and development expenses (31,345 ) (54,709 ) (42,797 ) (6,044 ) Total operating expenses (131,671 ) (222,900 ) (185,869 ) (26,249 ) Income/(loss) from operations 37,965 76,763 (46,414 ) (6,554 ) Other income/(expenses): Investment income 2,280 4,144 2,975 420 Interest income 5,451 13,517 13,592 1,920 Exchange gains 6,296 441 63 9 Impairment of long-term investments - (4,000 ) - - Share of losses of equity method investee - - (1,752 ) (247 ) Others, net 940 8,089 (8,645 ) (1,221 ) Income/(loss) before tax 52,932 98,954 (40,181 ) (5,673 ) Income tax (expenses)/benefit (7,027 ) (29,009 ) 4,298 607 Net income/(loss) 45,905 69,945 (35,883 ) (5,066 ) Accretions of convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (37,339 ) - - - Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 8,566 69,945 (35,883 ) (5,066 ) Net income/(loss) per ordinary share Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic 0.37 0.89 (0.44 ) (0.06 ) Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - diluted 0.32 0.84 (0.44 ) (0.06 ) Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13 ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) 0.28 0.68 (0.34 ) (0.05 ) Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders -diluted (13 ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) 0.25 0.65 (0.34 ) (0.05 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings per share, basic* 23,290,940 79,030,547 81,116,329 81,116,329 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings per share, diluted* 26,662,151 82,942,043 81,116,329 81,116,329 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues (282 ) (4,052 ) (2,210 ) (312 ) Selling and marketing expenses (486 ) (2,369 ) (720 ) (102 ) General and administrative expenses (4,666 ) (5,074 ) (8,337 ) (1,177 ) Research and development expenses (531 ) (4,934 ) (2,995 ) (423 )

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ GAAP income/(loss) from operation 37,965 76,763 (46,414 ) (6,554 ) Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses 5,965 16,429 14,262 2,014 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operation 43,930 93,192 (32,152 ) (4,540 ) GAAP Net income/(loss) 45,905 69,945 (35,883 ) (5,066 ) Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses 5,965 16,429 14,262 2,014 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) 51,870 86,374 (21,621 ) (3,052 )

