The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global hotel and other travel accommodation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market.
Technological advances are enabling firms to deliver personalized services by obtaining customer intelligence. Companies are providing customized promotions and offers by collecting vital information about consumers' likes, dislikes and preferences by using social media and technologies such as mobile software applications that track customer behavior. . Hotels are now offering personalized menus, lighting, and other services based on customer information available from previous visits or intelligence gathered from social media. The Four Seasons Hotel spent $18 million to revise their website which will deliver personalized dynamic web pages to potential customers.
The global hotel and other travel accommodation market is expected to decline from $956.4 billion in 2019 to $953.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $1227.1 billion in 2023.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider hotel and other travel accommodation market, and compares it with other markets.
