The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global hotel and other travel accommodation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market.



Technological advances are enabling firms to deliver personalized services by obtaining customer intelligence. Companies are providing customized promotions and offers by collecting vital information about consumers' likes, dislikes and preferences by using social media and technologies such as mobile software applications that track customer behavior. . Hotels are now offering personalized menus, lighting, and other services based on customer information available from previous visits or intelligence gathered from social media. The Four Seasons Hotel spent $18 million to revise their website which will deliver personalized dynamic web pages to potential customers.



The global hotel and other travel accommodation market is expected to decline from $956.4 billion in 2019 to $953.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $1227.1 billion in 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider hotel and other travel accommodation market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The hotel and other travel accommodation market section of the report gives context. It compares the hotel and other travel accommodation market with other segments of the non-residential accommodation services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, hotel and other travel accommodation indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned



Marriott International

Hilton Worldwide

Wyndham Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Characteristics



4. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Product Analysis



5. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Supply Chain



6. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Customer Information



7. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Trends And Strategies



8. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Size And Growth



9. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Regional Analysis



10. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Segmentation



11. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market



13. Western Europe Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market



14. Eastern Europe Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market



15. North America Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market



16. South America Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market



17. Middle East Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market



18. Africa Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market



19. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market



21. Market Background: Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market



22. Recommendations



