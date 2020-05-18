To Nasdaq Copenhagen



18 May 2020





Determination of interest rate trigger

The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 July 2020.

The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds which can trigger maturity extension at next year’s refinancing has been fixed.

ISIN Interest rate trigger DK000952621-2 4.67%

Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.





