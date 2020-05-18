Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disinfectant Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global disinfectant market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by composition, by end-user and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides a detailed composition, end-user and regional analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global disinfectant market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Market Insights



The global disinfectant market has increased steady pace over the years and the market is further expected to propel at a progressively during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024.

The market would propel owing to different growth drivers such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, escalating household expenditure, growing urban population, accelerating food industry, increasing eCommerce sales and rising demand of disinfecting wipes.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are fluctuating raw material cost and stringent safety regulations. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like surging demand of disinfectant robots, rising growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection, electrostatic spray disinfectant process, etc.

Some of the key players operating in the global disinfectant market, whose company profiling has been done in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, 3M and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Disinfectant: An Overview

2.2 Properties of Disinfectants

2.3 Hazards of Disinfectants

2.4 Disinfectant Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Disinfectant Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Disinfectant Market by Composition (Alcohol, Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Ammonium Compound, Hydrogen Peroxide and Other Composition)

3.1.3 Global Disinfectant Market by End-User (Hospitals and Others)

3.1.4 Global Disinfectant Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Disinfectant Market: Composition Analysis

3.2.1 Global Alcohol Compound Disinfectant Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Disinfectant Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Compound Disinfectant Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Peracetic Acid Compound Disinfectant Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Other Compound Disinfectant Market by Value

3.3 Global Disinfectant Market: End-User Analysis

3.3.1 Global Hospital Disinfectant Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Other Disinfectant Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Disinfectant Market by Value

4.2 Europe Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Disinfectant Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Disinfectant Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Political & Social Factors Impact on Market

5.3 Global Number of COVID-19 Active Cases

5.4 Regional Impact of COVID-19

5.4.1 The US Announced New Disinfectant Products

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

6.1.2 Escalating Household Expenditure

6.1.3 Growing Urban Population

6.1.4 Accelerating Food Industry

6.1.5 Increasing E-Commerce Sales

6.1.6 Rising Demand of Disinfecting Wipes

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

6.2.2 Stringent Safety Regulation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand of Disinfectant Robot

6.3.2 Rising Growth of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection

6.3.3 Electrostatic Spray Disinfectant Process

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Disinfectant Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles (Business & Financial Overview, Strategies)

8.1 3M

8.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

8.3 Procter & Gamble

8.4 Johnson & Johnson



