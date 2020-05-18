Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The South African Private Equity Industry (including SME Funding) in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Southern African private equity funds under management grew at a compound annual rate of over 9% over the past two decades. Private equity investments generate financial returns for investors and play a role in stimulating the economy and job creation. Although private equity continues to attract investors seeking access and exposure to unlisted companies with high growth prospects, the asset class remains under-utilised.



While investment opportunities are plentiful in South Africa, the fundraising environment remains extremely challenging, particularly for early stage funds. Role players say that in addition to the unfavourable economic environment, many prospective investors still have a relatively limited understanding of the value of private equity and venture capital. Local pension fund allocations to private equity funds are around 5%, well below the 10% threshold.



Section 12J legislation aimed at stimulating private investment in startups and SMEs by providing tax relief has seen a marked increase in approved 12J venture capital investments. The legislation, which contains a sunset clause ending tax deductions in 2021, is under review. The industry is lobbying Treasury for an extension as these investments have incentivised investment into SME development, which stimulates the domestic economy and helps to create jobs.



This report focuses on the South African Private Equity Industry and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the industry, influencing factors, corporate actions and issues affecting SME funding. There are profiles of 45 companies including private equity players such as Ethos, Actis, African Rainbow Capital, Brait and Metier. Other profiles include government-owned Industrial Development Corporation and the National Empowerment Fund, industry participants in the SME space such as AngelHub Ventures and Newtown Partners, and Section 12J companies such as Westbrooke and Grovest.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Pension Fund Investment

5.3. Infrastructure Investment

5.4. Responsible Investing

5.5. Impact Investing

5.6. Labour

5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Cybersecurity



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. Swot Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References



Appendix

Private Equity Deals In 2019

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Acorn Private Equity (Pty) Ltd

Actis Africa Ltd

African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd

Agile Capital (Pty) Ltd

Angelhub (Pty) Ltd

Boxcars Dozen (Pty) Ltd

Brait Se

Business Partners Ltd

Capitalworks Investment Partners (Pty) Ltd

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Development Partners International Llp

Edge Growth Business Development (Pty) Ltd

Epe Capital Partners Ltd

Ethos Private Equity (Pty) Ltd

Exeo Capital (Sa) (Pty) Ltd

Grovest Venture Capital Company (Pty) Ltd

Harith General Partners (Pty) Ltd

Horizon Equity Partners (Pty) Ltd

Hulisani Ltd

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd

Intel South Africa Corporation

International Finance Corporation

Kalon Venture Partners Ltd

Knife Capital (Pty) Ltd

Kzn Growth Fund Trust

Lebashe Investment Group (Pty) Ltd

Lereko Investments (Pty) Ltd

Lucid Ventures (Pty) Ltd

Mineworkers Investment Company (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

National Empowerment Fund Trust

Nedbank Ltd

Nesa Venture Capital Investments (Pty) Ltd

Newtown Partners (Pty) Ltd

Novare Equity Partners (Pty) Ltd

Old Mutual Private Equity (Division of Old Mutual Investment Group (Pty) Ltd)

Pallidus Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Managers (Pty) Ltd

Public Investment Corporation Soc Ltd

Remgro Ltd

Rh Bophelo Ltd

Rmb Private Equity (Pty) Ltd

Rockwood Private Equity (Pty) Ltd

Sanlam Private Equity (Division of Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd)

Sasfin Capital (Pty) Ltd

Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

