Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- he "Sterile Medical Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sterile medical packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% to reach US$29.505 billion by 2025 from US$21.484 billion in 2019. Increasing concerns of the market players are making them adopt and use advanced packaging solutions in order to avoid contamination and keep consumers and end-users free from harm. Proper and effective packaging is an essential step and process in the medical and healthcare industry in order to minimize the chances of contamination of instruments and medical equipment so that diseases are not spread. In addition, many of the market players, in order to prevent the entry of bacteria during the sterilization process which takes place before the packaging is done, are using a safer practice such as installing HVAC systems equipped with technical and advanced grade HEPA filter to keep the contaminants such as bacteria and viruses out of their facilities. Thus, this is leading to a surge in the demand for sterilization medical packaging products and is fueling the market growth over the forecast period.



The increasing participation of agents and organizations in setting guidelines in order to tackle the problem of contamination during the packaging process and the strict rules that must be complied with during the packaging of medical materials.



The North American region is set to hold a considerable share over the forecast period and the Asia Pacific is set to increase its share The increasing investments in the R&D of better sterilization medical packing solutions and products to cater to the increasing demand from the end-user industries coupled with the well-established medical facilities and healthcare industry and the flourishing packaging industry in the countries such as the U.S. are driving market growth.



In addition, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a considerable share and increase its share over the forecast period, which is attributable to the fact that there are increasing effort being made in form of product launches and investments in order to improve the standing of packaging and medical industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Sterile Medical Packaging Market Analysis, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Clamshells

5.3. Pouches

5.4. Bottles

5.5. Blisters and Ampoules

5.6. Wraps

5.7. Others



6. Sterile Medical Packaging Market Analysis, by Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Plastic

6.1.2. Glass

6.1.3. Metal



7. Sterile Medical Packaging Market Analysis, by Sterilization Method

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Chemical

7.3. Radiation

7.4. High Temperature/Pressure



8. Sterile Medical Packaging Market Analysis, by End-User Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Surgical Instruments

8.3. Pharmaceutical and Biological



9. Sterile Medical Packaging Market Analysis, by End-User Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Surgical

9.3. Pharmaceutical and Biological



10. Sterile Medical Packaging Market Analysis, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.3. South America

10.4. Europe

10.5. Middle East and Africa

10.6. Asia Pacific



11. Competitive Environment and Analysis

11.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

11.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

11.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



12. Company Profiles



DuPont

Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

ProAmpac

Wihuru Group

WestRock Company

Tekni-Plex

Placon

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Eagle Flexible Packaging

UFP Technologies

Sonoco Products Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfkvh0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900