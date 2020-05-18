Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Mask Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The face mask market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% to reach US$9.783 billion by 2025 from US$7.325 billion in 2019. Just like any other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) the skincare and the beauty sector are steered and influenced by the trends which in today's scenario have shifted towards more value-driven rationale than the past decade's band-wagon approach. Consumers are keener on selecting products that are closer to nature and devoid of any synthetic chemicals. Therefore, with a myriad of natural ingredients and a variety of additives, market players in the face mask segment are engaging in constant innovation to woo new consumers as well as retain their existing consumer base. For example, Givaudan Active Beauty has come up with face mask formulas that are basically targeted towards the value-driven generation Z, the increasingly growing consumer demographic who prefer their brands resonate with their values like self-expression, confidence, and naturalness. These masks from Givaudan took around six months to develop and are available in 3 varities: an exfoliating blend made with papaya extract; night blend with natural yuzu extract and a restorative blend with natural dragon fruit.



Furthermore, some market players are trying to redefine the narrative on skincare and are promoting a holistic approach. To this extent, a newly launched Australian company called YORA is worth a mention. With a co-founder who has a strong background working for renowned multinationals in product developments, the company launched in 2002 in February with a wide portfolio of products like face mask among others. Their products fall within 3 categories namely Pro-age, hydration, and pollution protection. It has also preset nine different routines to help customers choose the product they need.



The "Face Mask Market" report segments the market as follows:



By Product Type

Clay Mask

Bentonite Clay

French Green Clay

Others

Gel Mask

Sheet Mask

Ampoule Sheet Masks

Bio-Cellulose Masks

Charcoal Sheet Masks

Others

Others

By Packaging Type

Tubes

Sachets

Containers/Jars

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Face Mask Market Analysis, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Clay Mask

5.2.1. Bentonite Clay

5.2.2. French Green Clay

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Gel Mask

5.4. Sheet Mask

5.4.1. Ampoule Sheet Masks

5.4.2. Bio-Cellulose Masks

5.4.3. Charcoal Sheet Masks

5.4.4. Others

5.5. Others



6. Face Mask Market Analysis, By Packaging Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Tubes

6.3. Sachets

6.4. Containers/Jars



7. Face Mask Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline



8. Face Mask Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. The Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles



Advanced Amorepacific Corporation

Avon

Donna Bella Cosmetics

Dr. Jart+, Have & Be USA, Inc.

Eminence Organic Skin Care

Estee Lauder Inc

L'Oreal Paris

The Body Shop International Limited

Tonymoly USA

Unilever

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1c73l5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900